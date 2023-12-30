Where to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special? All streaming options explored

As the festive season unfolds, fans of heartwarming dramas can finally enjoy the yearly tradition of the Call the Midwife Christmas Special. Based on Jennifer Worth's memoirs, who worked with the Anglican religious order Community of St. John the Divine, the show delves into the daily lives of midwives in Poplar, addressing historical events' impact on characters.

The initial series garnered high ratings, becoming BBC One's most successful new drama series since 2001. Subsequently, ten series and annual Christmas specials have been produced, airing in the US on PBS.

In this article, we go over where to catch Call the Midwife Christmas Special, exploring streaming options for viewers around the world.

Where to stream Call the Midwife Christmas Special?

For viewers in the UK, the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2023 premiered on Christmas Day at 8:15 p.m. GMT on BBC One. It is available for streaming on the BBC iPlayer, offering a convenient way to catch up on the touching narratives of midwives in Poplar.

In the US, PBS broadcasted the Christmas special on Christmas Day at 8 p.m. ET/PT. PBS provides an accessible streaming option for free on its website and app, ensuring that fans across the Atlantic can partake in the holiday spirit.

However, Canadian viewers experienced a slight hiccup this year. While CBC Gem offered the Season 12 special from the previous year, the 2023 special was not part of the listings. Additionally, it's worth noting that the special is not available on Canada's BritBox.

In Australia, the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2023 aired on ABC TV at 7:30 p.m. AEDT on Boxing Day (December 26). For those who missed the broadcast, it will be available on the ABC iview streaming platform, ensuring Australian viewers can enjoy the festive episode at their convenience.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special: Plot

This year's 90-minute special promises an extra dose of holiday cheer with the return of Trixie's brother Geoffrey, played by Christopher Harper.

As Trixie and her new husband Matthew navigate their first Christmas together, Sister Julienne spreads joy at Nonnatus House. Meanwhile, the Turner family faces unexpected challenges when a mysterious package arrives from Hong Kong.

Call the Midwife: Series Synopsis

Call the Midwife is a BBC period drama series that revolves around a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London during the late 1950s and 1960s.

The ensemble cast features notable actors like Jessica Raine, Miranda Hart, Helen George, Bryony Hannah, and others.

Produced by Neal Street Productions, founded by Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, and Caro Newling, the series premiered in the UK on Jan. 15, 2012. Call the Midwife received critical acclaim for tackling diverse and relevant themes, earning awards for its exploration of social, cultural, and economic issues.

The plot primarily follows newly qualified midwife Jenny Lee, the midwives, and nuns of Nonnatus House as they navigate medical challenges in London's impoverished East End during the 1950s.

The inaugural broadcast of season one on PBS in the United States was a huge success, with an average household audience rating of 2.1. This rating equaled three million viewers, a 50 percent increase over PBS's regular primetime average for the 2011-12 season.

The series consistently explores various aspects of love and has been praised for its poignant depiction of contemporary issues.