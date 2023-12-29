Who is Carol Kirkwood's husband, Steve Randall? BBC presenter announces her marriage with divorced policeman

BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has secretly tied the knot with ex-police officer Steve Randall, Metro reported. According to the outlet, the wedding ceremony was held at Buckinghamshire on December 27, 2023. The news comes almost a year after Carol and Steve got engaged.

Carol Kirkwood announced the news during her appearance on BBC Breakfast. She described the marriage as "romantic and intimate," and the pictures from the wedding day were also being played on screen.

Carol also posted pictures from her wedding day on her official account on X (formerly Twitter). She thanked everyone for the best wishes and wrote:

"We had the most perfect day. It was tiny wedding but so romantic and intimate."

The post's comments section was flooded with messages from her friends and colleagues, saying they were happy for Carol.

Carol Kirkwood's husband has been a police officer in the past

Carol Kirkwood has been trending on social media after she announced the news of her marriage to Steve Randall. As mentioned earlier, Steve is an ex-police officer, but his identity was not revealed when Carol and Steve got engaged in May 2022.

Detailed information about Steve's early life and personal life remains unknown. Carol spoke to Prima Magazine once, saying that Steve is the person who keeps her happy. She disclosed that he always prepares a cup of tea for her at 2.45 in the morning. She added:

"He often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

According to Metro, Steve and Carol have been romantically linked since 2021. The latter announced her engagement in 2022 when she appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show and was flaunting her engagement ring. Carol's colleague Sally Nugent asked her about the ring, and she said she was engaged.

Carol Kirkwood disclosed more details about the engagement, saying that it happened during a holiday and she was not aware of the same. She addressed the entire situation by saying that the "weather was glorious," and they were having a conversation.

"He was fumbling in his pocket and then out came a ring and I thought he was joking actually, I didn't believe him to start with, but it was lovely."

Carol Kirkwood was previously married to Jimmy Kirkwood

Carol Kirkwood's marriage to Steve Randall is not her first. She was previously married to former field hockey and cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood from 1990 to 2008. However, the reasons behind their separation were not disclosed. Carol appeared for an interview with Hello! magazine and said:

"I found myself when I got divorced. I started to do things and to think, 'I'm not going to say no, I'm going to say yes!'"

Carol has served as a presenter of various shows over the years, such as BBC Breakfast and The One Show.