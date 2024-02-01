Who is Dr Asif Munaf? The Apprentice 2024 star given diversity and inclusion training by BBC after anti-Semitic posts

Dr Asif Munaf has been in the headlines after he shared a few controversial posts on social media. He is supposed to appear in the upcoming 18th season of the reality show, The Apprentice, and he recently participated in diversity and inclusion training conducted by BBC.

The news was also confirmed by a spokesperson for the show who said that they were informed about Munaf's anti-Semitic posts that left a lot of people frustrated. According to The Sun, the spokesperson continued:

"As soon as we were alerted, we took immediate action and spoke to Asif in detail on this. Asif took part in specialized training to understand why his posts may cause offence. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment on and off screen."

Expand Tweet

The Scotsman states that Dr Asif Munaf owns a wellness brand that features a collection of various vitamins and supplements. He reportedly launched the company during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 where he worked for 12 hours.

While speaking to BBC, he claimed that he has an "extremely high IQ" and "extremely high bench press."

The Apprentice season 18 is premiering on February 1, 2024, at 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Apart from Munaf, other entrepreneurs participating in the show include Amina Khan, Flo Edwards, Foluso Falade, Jack Davies, and more.

Dr Asif Munaf's social media posts have landed him in trouble

Dr Asif Munaf is a doctor, and his website states that he is an expert in "nutrition and wellness." He has participated in another reality show, Dragons Den, and is the founder and director of a smoothie brand called Date Smoothie, as per his LinkedIn profile.

He enrolled at the Hinde House Secondary School where he was also a member of the school cricket team. He then went to the University of Leeds and acquired a diploma in professional coaching from SPEAKup.

In 2006, he joined Hull York Medical School and completed his M.B.B.S.

Munaf has reportedly shared multiple social media posts with anti-Jewish slurs. He has allegedly made inappropriate comments against another religion and BBC found the controversial posts after they finished filming for the new season of The Apprentice.

After being cast in the show, he reportedly shared a post which reads:

"Standard bitter Zionist crawling out from underneath her rock."

While Munaf refused to offer any explanation for the posts, a spokesperson for the General Medical Council also shared a statement with Jewish News, which reads:

"Our standards on personal beliefs are clear that when sharing opinions or raising awareness around certain issues, doctors must consider how doing so may affect the public's trust and perception of the profession."

Dr Asif Munaf reportedly targeted the Zionists by calling them a "godless, satanic cult", as per The Sun. Referring to their kids, he continued:

"I pray they are strong enough physically, spiritually and psychologically to overcome the trial of the Zionist antichrist."

Dr Asif Munaf shares an apology for his controversial posts

As mentioned earlier, BBC organized a training session for Dr Asif Munaf after they discovered his controversial posts on social media.

According to the Independent, he has now apologized for his posts in a statement, saying that he never intended to hurt anyone, and continued:

"The beliefs I hold and have shared are based on the values that I was brought up with."

Expand Tweet

Munaf is additionally sharing a lot of posts through his official page on X (Twitter) and denied the charges of anti-semitism in one of them. He wrote:

"I will speak against a genocide that has orphaned 16,000 children. Its my duty as a doctor. Its my duty as a Muslim. It is my duty as a father."

He has participated in The Apprentice to get financial help for his vitamins and supplements business, as per The Sun. He revealed to BBC that he has five siblings and further details about his personal life are currently awaited.