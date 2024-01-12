How many kids does Darnell Ferguson have? Personal life explored as wife files restraining order against Food Network star

Chef Darnell Ferguson has been in the headlines for some time after his arrest on January 9, 2024. Multiple charges like assault, menacing, criminal mischief, and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card were imposed on Darnell, as per Page Six.

Meanwhile, Darnell's wife, Tatahda, has now filed for a temporary restraining order to get protection for herself and the three children she shares with Darnell. Darnell is a father of five more children, as per We Got This Covered.

Expand Tweet

According to People magazine, the arrest warrant of Darnell Ferguson additionally disclosed more details on the circumstances leading to the restraining order. The warrant stated that Darnell reportedly entered by force at his wife's residence earlier this month and misbehaved with her.

He also allegedly held Tatahda by the neck and attempted to kill her through strangulation. She reportedly became unconscious, and Darnell also "ripped off" Tatahda's shorts. Tatahda had to be hospitalized since she was allegedly injured when the police officers arrived at her residence, and there were marks on her neck and upper thigh.

The warrant also claimed:

"After ripping victim's shorts, [Darnell] demanded to see victim's private area and told victim she was his and no one else's."

Expand Tweet

Darnell Ferguson reportedly stole his wife's credit and debit cards along with her ID, and Tatahda had a fear that she might get assaulted.

Darnell Ferguson is reportedly a father of eight children: Marriage and other details explored

Darnell Ferguson's dispute with his wife, Tatahda Ferguson, has landed him in a lot of trouble. In 2016, Darnell and Tatahda tied the knot, but specific details about when they met or got engaged are not available.

Meanwhile, Darnell and Tatahda's TikTok family page includes glimpses of the pair's relationship, as per Distractify. The duo have been the parents of three children, but Darnell has already welcomed five more kids in the past with a woman whose identity remains unknown.

The pair has even shared a lot of posts on Instagram over the years, but the duo's Instagram pages have been inactive for some time. Darnell and Tatahda have shared an age gap of six years, with Darnell being 35 and Tatahda being 29.

The Family Nation reported that Tatahda's mother passed away when she was six years old. On the other hand, Darnell was born to Gidget Ferguson-Jennings, and he has shared a close bond with his stepfather, Fenwick.

Darnell Ferguson's work as a chef has been praised over the years, and he was the host of the 25th season of the reality TV series, Worst Cooks in America.

Darnell Ferguson's attorney has denied the accusations against him

Darnell Ferguson's lawyer, Krsna Tibbs, has claimed that the charges imposed against him are "false" and that it was reportedly the result of a disagreement between the duo. He stated that he is expecting the problems to get resolved as soon as possible and continued:

"We ask at this time for privacy for Darnell and the entire family so that they can heal and continue to work on co-parenting as they move forward with their divorce."

Darnell has also denied the charges and has already been released on a $10,000 bond.