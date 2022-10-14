“The jury failed our families”: Parents of Parkland victims react as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty and gets life without parole

On October 13, a Florida jury recommended that convicted Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz must serve life in prison.

While ABC reported that this is not an official sentence, it has provoked outrage among the family members of many Parkland victims, some of whom believed that Cruz should have received the death penalty.

Fred Gutenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was reportedly killed in the attack launched by Cruz, expressed how upset he was by the jury's decision.

Gutenberg said:

"I could not be more disappointed in what happened today. I'm stunned. I'm devastated. There are 17 victims that did not receive justice today. This jury failed our families today."

Dave Aronberg @aronberg It’s rare to get a death penalty verdict in South Florida. I respect the jury’s decision in the Nikolas Cruz case, but if the death penalty doesn’t apply to the slaughter of 17 innocents — nearly all children — then when? It’s rare to get a death penalty verdict in South Florida. I respect the jury’s decision in the Nikolas Cruz case, but if the death penalty doesn’t apply to the slaughter of 17 innocents — nearly all children — then when?

Nikolas Cruz was convicted of 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. CNN reported that the jury decided not to recommend the death penalty due to the gunman's circumstances, such as mental health issues and difficult childhood.

A juror explains their justification behind the jury's decision on the fate of Nikolas Cruz

BBC reported that when the jury's decision was read out, family members of the massacre victims were visibly angry, with many of them reportedly staring directly at Nikolas Cruz.

mrs. berry 🇭🇹 @berry1737 Floridians and parents of parkland victims will be paying for Nikolas Cruz’s life medical care food etc.



This is sick. This is unwarranted. Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to support a murderer. Floridians and parents of parkland victims will be paying for Nikolas Cruz’s life medical care food etc. This is sick. This is unwarranted. Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to support a murderer.

Ilan Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa died in the attack, condemned Cruz's actions. In an interview with reporters outside of the court, Alhadeff said:

"(Nikolas Cruz is) not a human being - he's an animal".

He added:

"I pray that animal suffers every day of his life in jail. And that he has a short life."

Tony Moltanto, whose daughter Gina died in the attack, told BBC:

“This shooter did not deserve compassion. Did he show the compassion to Gina when he put the weapon against her chest and chose to pull that trigger, or any of the other three times that he shot her? Was that compassionate?”

Ryan Petty, the father of massacre victim Alaina, said:

“Either (the jury) didn’t understand the facts in this case, or (they were) dishonest with themselves when they signed up to become a juror and would never have voted for the death penalty.”

Petty continued:

“You cannot look at the facts of this case, look at the cruel and inhumane way the 17 victims were treated – that he went back and shot again those that were already down on the ground."

Tara @ItsTheRealTara I don’t wish death on many people, but Nikolas Cruz deserved the death penalty. I hope he is viciously killed in prison. The American justice system is a joke. Absolutely disgusting. I don’t wish death on many people, but Nikolas Cruz deserved the death penalty. I hope he is viciously killed in prison. The American justice system is a joke. Absolutely disgusting.

ABC reported that one of the jurors, who voted against the death sentence for Nikolas Cruz, discussed how she made her decision.

The juror wrote:

“[Another juror] heard jurors who voted for the death penalty stating that I had already made up my mind on voting for life before the trial started. This allegation is untrue and I maintained my oath to the court that I would be fair and unbiased.”

The letter continued:

“Some jurors became extremely unhappy once I mentioned that I would vote for life.”

Christopher McDade @TheseAreMyNotes



He's not getting away with anything. He's paying a hefty price. @ItsTheRealTara I wouldn't worry too much though. The guy is going to spend 60-70 years in prison, where most of that time will be spent in a little cage.He's not getting away with anything. He's paying a hefty price. @ItsTheRealTara I wouldn't worry too much though. The guy is going to spend 60-70 years in prison, where most of that time will be spent in a little cage.He's not getting away with anything. He's paying a hefty price.

Cruz's official sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 1.

