The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won off-air status continues for third consecutive week

Back in January, the historical drama The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won, took a two-week break from airing after being caught up in animal abuse issues. As per recent reports, the K Drama is still not airing its upcoming episodes for the third consecutive week.

What is the controversy around The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won?

The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won stars Joo Sang Wook and tells the story of how he helped his father overthrow the Goryeo Dynasty in order to establish the Joseon Dynasty.

The controversy took place due to the seventh episode of the series, which aired on January 1, 2022, where Lee Seong Gye (Kim Yeong Cheol), the founder of the Joseon Kingdom, is seen riding a horse from which he accidentally falls.

To get this scene in this particular order, ropes were tied around the horse’s leg and he was pulled to the ground forcefully. A clip of the scene was then released by the Korean Animal Welfare Association, where the horse was seen hitting the ground with a great force post which it found difficult to get back up.

Hyunsu Yim @hyunsuinseoul



The horse died one week later, KBS confirms. 동물권행동 카라 @ekara_org "말이 달리자 성인 남자들이 뒤에서 줄을 힘껏 당겼다."

'태종 이방원' 촬영현장 영상이 카라로 접수되었습니다. 말이 달리자 뒤에서 십여 명의 사람들이 일제히 줄을 당기는 모습이 포착됩니다. 이와 관련한 현장 스태프의 증언도 확보했습니다. "말이 달리자 성인 남자들이 뒤에서 줄을 힘껏 당겼다."'태종 이방원' 촬영현장 영상이 카라로 접수되었습니다. 말이 달리자 뒤에서 십여 명의 사람들이 일제히 줄을 당기는 모습이 포착됩니다. 이와 관련한 현장 스태프의 증언도 확보했습니다. https://t.co/coZzmot3mx TW: Shocking footage of a horse falling head first after being abruptly pulled back by a rope during the filming of a scene for KBS period drama The King of Tears.The horse died one week later, KBS confirms. twitter.com/ekara_org/stat… TW: Shocking footage of a horse falling head first after being abruptly pulled back by a rope during the filming of a scene for KBS period drama The King of Tears. The horse died one week later, KBS confirms. twitter.com/ekara_org/stat…

The video soon went viral and caused a public uproar, which only increased when it was revealed that the horse passed away after filming the above-mentioned scene. This led to many demanding the cancelation of The King of Tears.

ᴛᴀᴇʏᴇᴏɴ ꜱᴛᴜꜰꜰ ❤‍🩹 INVU @kimtaenos



this is so sad taeyeon speaks up about the incident during drama filming, 'the king of tears, lee bang won', that caused a horse to die because its leg was tied up to create a dramatic fall.this is so sad taeyeon speaks up about the incident during drama filming, 'the king of tears, lee bang won', that caused a horse to die because its leg was tied up to create a dramatic fall.this is so sad 😢 https://t.co/NbXSODVtpn

KBS has publicly apologized

As reported by The Korea Herald, the broadcaster has apologized in its statement wherein they acknowledged that they came to know about the horse’s death a week after they filmed The King of Tears’ seventh episode.

"During the actual filming, an accident occurred in which the actor was thrown hard from the horse and the horse’s upper body struck the ground with great force. After the accident, the horse got up under its own power, and we checked to see that it had no external injuries before returning it.

Admitting complete responsibility for the incident, they further stated:

However, as viewers recently began to express concern for the horse’s current condition, we checked the horse’s condition again, and we regret to say that the horse died about a week after the filming occurred. We cannot help but take serious responsibility for this unfortunate incident that has occurred.”

They also made the decision not to air the next two episodes, along with the special ones they had planned to release in February.

"Due to the ongoing controversy, the two episodes scheduled to air this Saturday and Sunday will be cancelled."

But apparently, the apologies haven’t been enough to end the controversy. As per recent updates, filming of The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won has ceased indefinitely as their production setup and the necessary guidelines in place are being strictly inspected.

Currently, neither the production team nor the cast members have any idea when or if the filming of the series will resume. As for the controversial scene itself, the seventh episode is no longer available for streaming on the series’ official website.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul