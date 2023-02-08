The Last of Us shatters yet another record!

There is no stopping HBO's 2023 post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, as it has managed to break yet another record with the release of its fourth episode, which saw 7.5 million viewers across the USA tuning in on HBO Max and linear telecasts.

As per Deadline, the numbers mark a 17% rise in viewership from episode 3, which drew in 6.4 million views.

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. They are also joined by Nico Parker as Sarah, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Anna Torv as Tess, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Nick Offerman as Bill, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, and several others.

The Last of Us sees third consecutive week of audience growth

Episode 4 of The Last of Us not only saw a growth of 17% from the third episode, but also a 60% growth from the series' debut on January 15, 2023. These numbers are based on Nielsen and first-party data.

The series has seen a consecutive surge in the audience every week since its release and is speculated to just keep growing.

Episode 4 was titled Please Hold to My Hand. It was directed by Jeremy Webb and written by Craig Mazin.

It saw Joel and Ellie heading to Wyoming to find Tommy. They get ambushed by bandits in Kansas City but manage to outwit them. We are then introduced to a ruthless but soft-spoken rebel group leader Kathleen and her commander, Perry. They seem to be hunting for a pair of siblings called Henry and Sam.

Ellie and Joel take shelter in a building, but in the final scene of the episode, we saw guns pointed at them by the aforementioned siblings.

The Last of Us has been renewed

Given its massive success, the show has already been renewed for a second season. This was announced in January 2023.

After the quick renewal, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said:

"Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of "The Last of Us". After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two."

Co-showrunner/executive producer Neil Druckmann added,

"I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations."

He continued:

"Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

The Last of Us episode 5 will be available on HBO Max and HBO On-Demand starting this Friday, February 10, at 9 pm ET.

