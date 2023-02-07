When does The Last of Us episode 5 air on HBO? Release date, air time, trailer, and more

The Last of Us has recently become the talk of the town as it managed to shatter several records by averaging more than 15 million viewers across all platforms. Its quick success has led to a second-season renewal, which fans are over the moon about.

The Last of Us episode 5 will be available on HBO Max and HBO on-demand starting this Friday, February 10, at 9 pm ET. The change in the release schedule is due to the Super Bowl LVII, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Up until now, fans have been invested in the stories of Joel, Tess, Ellie, Bill, and Frank. The next episode will introduce some new characters to the audience, named Henry and Sam.

The Last of Us episode 5 has been titled Endure and Survive

In this episode, fans will learn more about the Kansas City-based rebel group that attacked Joel and Ellie in the previous episode. The group will be led by Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), who is ruthless and fearsome. She will be seen looking for a sibling duo, Henry and Sam, and has even received a lead with regard to their location.

The episode will also shed light on Henry and Sam and allow viewers to get to know them better. Ellie and Joel on the other hand will encounter a Bloater, a very dangerous infected species.

The upcoming episode of the hit show will be directed by Jeremy Webb and written by Craig Mazin.

What happened in the previous episode of The Last of Us?

After stocking up on supplies from Bill and Frank, Joel, and Ellie decided to head to Wyoming to find Tommy. Unfortunately, they were ambushed by bandits in Kansas City, but the duo still managed to outsmart them.

The leader of the bandits/rebel group was a woman named Kathleen who has Perry as second-in-command. They were searching for the sibling duo Henry and Sam. The end of the episode saw Joel and Ellie getting into trouble with the siblings.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"After abandoning their truck in Kansas City, Joel and Ellie attempt to escape without drawing the attention of a vindictive rebel leader."

The episode was titled Please Hold to My Hand and was directed by Jeremy Webb and written by Craig Mazin.

What is The Last of Us about?

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone."

It continues:

"What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

Along with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, here are some other stars who take on pivotal roles in the show:

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Anna Torv as Tess

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Nico Parker as Sarah

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Nick Offerman as Bill

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

Storm Reid as Riley Abel

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Lamar Johnson as Henry

The Last of Us was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann with music by Gustavo Santaolalla. Warner Bros. Television Studios is the official distributor of the show.

