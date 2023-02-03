Nick Offerman opens up about compliment from Jeff Bezos after episode 3 of The Last of Us 

Nick Offerman, who played Bill in the third episode of HBO's hit series, The Last of Us, recently showed up on The Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about his experiences working on the show, how his wife pushed him to take up the role and also about the compliment from Amazon founder and Jeff Bezos.

Episode 3 of The Last of Us deviated from the story of Joel and Ellie to a couple called Bill and Frank, played by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. Their performance was met with praise from people and critics all over the globe, including Jeff Bezos.

Upon watching the episode, Bezos tweeted,

"Episode 3 of Last of Us is unbelievably good story telling. I am in awe of @Nick_Offerman performance. Incredible."

Jeff Bezos @JeffBezos Episode 3 of Last of Us is unbelievably good story telling. I am in awe of @Nick_Offerman performance. Incredible. Episode 3 of Last of Us is unbelievably good story telling. I am in awe of @Nick_Offerman performance. Incredible.

According to Nick Offerman, Jeff Bezos bumped him up to "super-prime" after watching episode 3 of The Last of Us

Nick Offerman turned up to The Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed how he was close to turning down the show due to his busy schedule but how his wife advised him to take it up after reading the script.

Jimmy Kimmel then proceeded to show Jeff Bezos' tweet to the camera and studio audience to which Offerman sarcastically responded,

"That's crazy. I got in touch with Jeff and said thank you and he bumped me up to something called super-prime. They deliver my package and give me twenty dollars."

Bezos was not the only billionaire to tweet about the show. Elon Musk, who is extremely active on Twitter, replied to Bezos's tweet by saying,

"Great game, great show"

Kimmel then asked Offerman if he had played the game before acting in the show. Offerman revealed that he hadn't and that the last game he played was Banjo-Kazooie.

"25 years ago I played my last video game, and I'm very indulgent," he said. "I lost a couple of weeks to a video game called Banjo-Kazooie. Two weeks went by and I was like, 'oh my god the slow dopamine drip is so delicious'. Then it's over and you're like 'yes I won'. And immediately I'm like 'what have I done with my life'."

What is The Last of Us about?

The Last of Us is one of four HBO current series' that has averaged more than 15 million viewers in their most recent seasons. The show narrates the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and a 14-year-old girl called Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in a zombie apocalypse.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone."

It further states:

"What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

The series was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam serving as executive producers.

Episode 4 of The Last of Us, titled, Please Hold My Hand, will be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 6 PM Pacific and 9 PM Eastern Time on HBO and HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes