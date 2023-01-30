The Last of Us episode 4 release date, air time, trailer, and more

Episode 4 of The Last of Us will be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 6 PM Pacific and 9 PM Eastern Time on HBO and HBO Max.

While The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the star cast doesn't end there. It also features some popular and rising new names in the industry, like Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, John Hannah, Josh Brener, Christopher Heyerdahl, Brendan Fletcher, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, and Merle Dandridge.

Three episodes in, the show is already a contender for the Emmys in several categories. It is progressing at a steady pace and will have six more episodes in the season.

Following its success, HBO has renewed it for another season.

The Last of Us episode 4 will see Joel and Ellie face new challenges

The upcoming episode, Please Hold My Hand, is directed by Jeremy Webb and written by Craig Mazin. Check out the preview of the episode below.

In an apocalyptic 2023, clickers aren't the only ones consuming humankind. It's also humans themselves who are killing each other for dominance. Joel and Ellie have now finally found a car and a battery for it. They even have supplies Bill left for them in the previous episode.

The duo will also encounter a revolutionary movement in Kansas City, headed by Kathleen, played by Melanie Lynskey. Lynskey is probably best known for her portrayal of Rose on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men and for playing Michelle Pierson on the HBO series Togetherness.

Here is the episode's official synopsis, according to HBO:

"Joel and Ellie must survive ruthless killers and monsters on a trek across America after an outbreak."

What happened in The Last of Us episode 3?

Hands down, episode three of the show was one of the greatest episodes in TV history, with phenomenal performances by Murray Bartlett as Frank and Nick Offerman as Bill. The creators are staying true to the ethos of the game and making just enough changes to take the show to the next level.

In this episode, the creators decided to shift the focus from Joel and Ellie to the survivalist couple of Bill and Frank. Bill initially lived alone but was soon joined by another survivor called Frank. They gradually fall for each other and start living together with the hope of happiness in a world without hope.

A flashback scene showed them having dinner with Joel and Tess, where we learned that Bill and Joel had developed mutual respect towards each other. Bill's purpose for staying alive was Frank, and in the end, they died like they lived, in love, in each other's arms.

Sadly, Ellie could not meet the couple, but Bill left a letter to Joel asking him to take whatever he needed and to protect Tess, who had already died in episode two.

The Last of Us other details

The official synopsis of the hit HBO thriller-drama reads:

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game 'The Last of Us,' the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

It was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam serving as its executive producers.

Episode 4 of The Last of Us will be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 6 PM Pacific and 9 PM Eastern Time on HBO and HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes