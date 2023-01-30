''Need a standing ovation'': The Last of Us fans rave about Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's performances in episode 3

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's brilliant performances as Frank and Bill in episode 3 of The Last of Us have blown everyone away, and the duo have already become contenders for several prestigious awards.

The creators of The Last of Us dedicated more than an hour to showcasing the relationship between the two characters in the latest episode of the series, titled Long Long Time. The entire episode covered moments from when they met, fell in love, grew old together, and ultimately died in each other's arms.

The episode revealed how the couple spent several years together and even briefly met with Joel and Tess years prior to their death. Bill left a suicide note for Joel at the end of the episode, asking him to take whatever he needed, including his weapons. The episode managed to move thousands to tears, with one fan saying,

"Need a standing ovation for nick offerman and murray bartlett"

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's acting in The Last of Us moves fans to tears

Frank and Bill are a homosexual couple on the show whose story is being celebrated by viewers as one of the best portrayals of romance in recent years. Bill used to live alone until Frank showed up. Bill feeds him, and they gradually bond and fall in love, living together till their death.

Fans of the series are in awe of the portrayal of the characters by actors Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett and have taken to social media to talk about the same. Check out some fan reactions below:

Jack (-_•) @captaincupkicks Whoever decided to cast Nick Offerman as Bill needs the biggest raise, this is one of the best casting in all of history. Getting to see his past with Frank warmed my heart as much as it broke it #TheLastOfUs Whoever decided to cast Nick Offerman as Bill needs the biggest raise, this is one of the best casting in all of history. Getting to see his past with Frank warmed my heart as much as it broke it #TheLastOfUs https://t.co/xNxDj1lKUW

sappho’s friend @grakke the last of us just randomly telling one of the most beautiful and devastating gay love stories i’ve ever seen on television…with nick offerman no less.. the last of us just randomly telling one of the most beautiful and devastating gay love stories i’ve ever seen on television…with nick offerman no less.. https://t.co/p201aseJj2

Mark Medina @Mark_Medina I’m sorry, I know everyone loves the game, but this episode of The Last of Us was better than 99% of either of the games. Yes, it was different. Yes it didn’t follow the game perfectly. But it doesn’t matter. This was a beautiful episode of television. Nick Offerman is wonderful. I’m sorry, I know everyone loves the game, but this episode of The Last of Us was better than 99% of either of the games. Yes, it was different. Yes it didn’t follow the game perfectly. But it doesn’t matter. This was a beautiful episode of television. Nick Offerman is wonderful. https://t.co/3XYaNn9JKp

Christian @ThatBlurayGuy The Last of Us episode 3 is probably one of the best episodes of television I’ve seen in a long time. A beautiful, tender, and real depiction of love. Utterly heartbreaking and tragic. Just incredible stuff. Nick Offerman is brilliant. The Last of Us episode 3 is probably one of the best episodes of television I’ve seen in a long time. A beautiful, tender, and real depiction of love. Utterly heartbreaking and tragic. Just incredible stuff. Nick Offerman is brilliant.

Fans on Twitter are also claiming that whoever decided to cast the duo as Bill and Frank deserved a raise as it was a stroke of genius. Their acting was heartbreaking and warm, and some viewers are even calling it one of the greatest love stories on TV ever, appreciating how the show gave both an amazing backstory and a lot of depth to the characters and their relationship.

Offerman's adorable giggle is iconic, and one fan is glad he got to witness it during the hour-long tragedy.

Caleb Masters @CMastersTalk Tonight’s #TheLastofUs may be one of the greatest single episode love stories I’ve seen on TV. Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett’s quick chemistry and subtle performances are taken to the next level thanks to the emotional script and top tier directing. Survival is not living. Tonight’s #TheLastofUs may be one of the greatest single episode love stories I’ve seen on TV. Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett’s quick chemistry and subtle performances are taken to the next level thanks to the emotional script and top tier directing. Survival is not living. https://t.co/ZOl1W9P9p2

Ben Shute @Ben_Shute Give Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman all the awards #TheLastOfUs Give Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman all the awards #TheLastOfUs

Netizens are singing praises for Offerman and Bartlett's subtle chemistry and the episode's flawless direction and script. One fan even said that Offerman alone deserved an Emmy for the strawberry scene with Bartlett, demanding that the duo win all the awards out there.

Another netizen called the episode one of the most profoundly beautiful episodes on television ever and thanked the showrunners for taking the source material and turning it into something people will talk about for years to come.

What is The Last of Us about?

The Last of Us follows the tale of the planet when a lethal fungal infection causes a global pandemic, marking humanity's doom. Only a handful survive, and Joel, a goon living in the Boston quarantine zone, has to transport a 14-year-old girl called Ellie, who is immune to infection and is the only hope to revive humankind from the claws of the "Cordyceps," which turns humans into animal-like creatures.

Here is the official synopsis of the show:

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone."

It further states:

"What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

The series was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam serving as the executive producers.

