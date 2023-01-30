''Need a standing ovation'': The Last of Us fans rave about Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's performances in episode 3

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's brilliant performances as Frank and Bill in episode 3 of The Last of Us have blown everyone away, and the duo have already become contenders for several prestigious awards.
The creators of The Last of Us dedicated more than an hour to showcasing the relationship between the two characters in the latest episode of the series, titled Long Long Time. The entire episode covered moments from when they met, fell in love, grew old together, and ultimately died in each other's arms.
The episode revealed how the couple spent several years together and even briefly met with Joel and Tess years prior to their death. Bill left a suicide note for Joel at the end of the episode, asking him to take whatever he needed, including his weapons. The episode managed to move thousands to tears, with one fan saying,
"Need a standing ovation for nick offerman and murray bartlett"
Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's acting in The Last of Us moves fans to tears
Frank and Bill are a homosexual couple on the show whose story is being celebrated by viewers as one of the best portrayals of romance in recent years. Bill used to live alone until Frank showed up. Bill feeds him, and they gradually bond and fall in love, living together till their death.
Fans of the series are in awe of the portrayal of the characters by actors Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett and have taken to social media to talk about the same. Check out some fan reactions below:
Fans on Twitter are also claiming that whoever decided to cast the duo as Bill and Frank deserved a raise as it was a stroke of genius. Their acting was heartbreaking and warm, and some viewers are even calling it one of the greatest love stories on TV ever, appreciating how the show gave both an amazing backstory and a lot of depth to the characters and their relationship.
Offerman's adorable giggle is iconic, and one fan is glad he got to witness it during the hour-long tragedy.
Netizens are singing praises for Offerman and Bartlett's subtle chemistry and the episode's flawless direction and script. One fan even said that Offerman alone deserved an Emmy for the strawberry scene with Bartlett, demanding that the duo win all the awards out there.
Another netizen called the episode one of the most profoundly beautiful episodes on television ever and thanked the showrunners for taking the source material and turning it into something people will talk about for years to come.
What is The Last of Us about?
The Last of Us follows the tale of the planet when a lethal fungal infection causes a global pandemic, marking humanity's doom. Only a handful survive, and Joel, a goon living in the Boston quarantine zone, has to transport a 14-year-old girl called Ellie, who is immune to infection and is the only hope to revive humankind from the claws of the "Cordyceps," which turns humans into animal-like creatures.
Here is the official synopsis of the show:
"Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone."
It further states:
"What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."
The series was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam serving as the executive producers.