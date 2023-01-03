The Last of Us cast list and characters explored

The Last of Us is one of the most anticipated shows of 2023. The HBO adaptation of the PlayStation game has been a source of discussion between both videogame fans as well as television fans for quite some time now.

After the recent release of a short teaser, more details have surfaced about the show that is sure to excite fans across the world.

The show will follow the events of the game, where Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting the teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey), will take her across a virus-ravaged post-apocalyptic United States.

Apart from big names like Pascal, Ramsey, Nick Offerman, and Anna Torv, some actors from the original game will also be a part of the cast in HBO's The Last of Us.

The Last of Us cast: Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, and others star in HBO series

1) Pedro Pascal as Joel

Pedro Pascal, who has been part of a wide variety of shows, from Game of Thrones to Narcos, plays the role of Joel, a hardened smuggler tasked with bringing the very last hope for humanity across the country.

This is not even the first time he will be seen smuggling someone across places while acting as their father figure (The Mandalorian).

2) Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Bella Ramsey plays the other lead character in the series, a girl uninfected by the cordyceps outbreak. Her character is one of the most pivotal cogs of the story. She may be the key to the vaccine that could save the world.

Ellie is played by Ashley Johnson in the video games.

3) Anna Torv as Tess

The Mindhunter actor is another big name on the long list of The Last of Us stars. Anna Torv will play the role of a hardened survivor and Joel's smuggler partner, Tess.

Tess was previously played by Annie Wersching in the video games.

4) Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Gabriel Luna plays the role of Joel's brother, Tommy. This role reportedly went through many changes before Luna was confirmed for the position. In the lore, Tommy is a former soldier who maintains idealism in his hope for a better world.

5) Merle Dandridge as Marlene

One of the original cast members from The Last of Us videogames, Merle Dandridge is a rare addition to the HBO series' cast as she will reprise her role from the game. Marlene is a leader of a rebel group, titled Fireflies. She is also on the hunt for the cure.

6) Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Another actor from the original game, Pierce originally played the role of Tommy in the game but will now appear as Perry, a quarantine zone rebel. This is a new character deviating from the video game.

7) Nick Offerman as Bill

Nick Offerman from Parks and Recreation will play the role of Bill, a hardened survivor who helps Joel during his difficult journey. Con O'Neill was originally offered the role but talks broke down due to scheduling issues.

The other cast members of The Last of Us include Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nico Parker as Sarah, Graham Green as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, and Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen.

The Last of Us premieres on January 15, 2022, on HBO.

