'Hilda and the Mountain King' voice cast: Bella Ramsey and others star in the Netflix extended movie special

Hilda and the Mountain King is the third installment of Daytime Emmy-winning Netflix 2D-animated series Hilda. The film will be released in lieu of a full-fledged third season and will pick up right after the events of the second season.

Co-produced by Silvergate Media, Mercury Filmworks, and Giant Ant, the film is based on the sixth graphic novel in the Hilda series by Luke Pearson.

Set to be released on December 30 2021 on Netflix, Hilda and the Mountain King will follow Hilda's adventures after she switched species with Baba. Will Hilda be able to turn back into a human in time and return to her mother? Tune into the 85-minute-long extended movie special to find out.

Here's a look at the voice cast of Hilda and the Mountain King ahead of its release:

The voice cast of 'Hilda and the Mountain King'

1) Bella Ramsey as Hilda

Isabella May Ramsey is an English actress known for her roles as the young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones and Midred Hubble in the 2017 CBBC TV series The Worst Witch. In February 2021, she was cast in the lead role of Ellie in The Last of Us, an upcoming HBO adaptation of the 2013 video game.

Since 2018, Ramsey has been voicing the titular character in the Netflix animated series Hilda. The role won her the 2019 BAFTA Award for best "Children's Animation". She also made her singing debut on the series with the song The Life of Hilda that was released on 25 November 2020.

Ramsey will be reprising her role as Hilda in the 80-minute movie special Hilda and the Mountain King.

2) Daisy Haggard as Johanna

Celia Daisy Morna Haggard is a British actress and writer, known for her roles in BBC sitcoms Uncle and Episodes. She currently stars in BBC Three's comedy drama Back to Life. Her performance alongside Martin Freeman in the FX series Breeders earned her a BAFTA nomination for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Haggard will be lending her voice to Johanna, Hilda's mother, in Netflix's Hilda and the Mountain King. She was also the voice of the Ministry Lift in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.

3) Rasmus Hardiker as Alfur

Rasmus Hardiker is an English actor known for voicing Scott and Alan Tracy in the reboot animated TV series Thunderbirds Are Go. He also played Raymond in Steve Coogan's sitcom Saxondale and Ben in the Jack Dee comedy Lead Balloon.

In the Netflix series Hilda, Hardiker is the voice of Alfur and will be reprise his role in Hilda and the Mountain King.

4) Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida

Ameerah Falzon-Ojo is a British actress and model known for her role as Jasmine 'Jas' Salford in the CBBC sitcom So Awkward. Since 2018, she has been the voice of Frida in the Netflix animated series Hilda and will be returning as Frida in Hilda and the Mountain King.

