On January 6, 2024, SEVENTEEN's Dino transformed into Pi Cheolin for a rap battle during BSS's stage performance at the 38th Golden Disc Awards held at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Golden Disc Awards, held annually, honors local artists and musicians who have made significant contributions in a particular year. This year's GDA awards recognized the music and albums released by fellow artists between mid-November 2022 and early November 2023.

SEVENTEEN's first-ever sub-unit, BSS, made a memorable appearance at the 38th Golden Disc Awards by introducing a special rapper, none other than Dino himself. Dino portrayed Pi Cheolin, an old villager man in a VCR from the CARAT LAND fan meeting and an insider joke among CARATs.

When Pi Cheolin appeared on stage, fans couldn't contain their laughter, taking to social media to react hilariously. One user tweeted:

"Dino fourth member of BSS is real": Fans can't get enough of SEVENTEEN member playing Pi Cheolin's character

The group's first-ever sub-unit, BSS, consists of three members, including DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan. They released their first single album, SECOND WIND, featuring three tracks: Fighting, Lunch, and 7PM.

At the 38th Golden Disc Awards, the three members made a dramatic entry and began their energetic performance showcasing the iconic Fighting track from the SECOND WIND album.

As they continued, they captivated fans present at the award ceremony, eliciting screams of excitement. After a while, Dino made his unforgettable appearance as Pi Cheolin, debuting as the rapper of the BSS unit, bringing laughter to SEVENTEEN members and viewers at the award ceremony. They performed the rap part of the Fighting song, causing fans to go wild.

Towards the end of the Fighting performance, the trio screamed their name while Dino shouted Pi Cheolin, reminding fans that he was portraying the old villager man from their fan meeting, not just a SEVENTEEN member.

Soon, Pi Cheolin's iconic appearance at the 38th Golden Disc Awards went viral on social media, with fans hilariously reacting and stating that SEVENTEEN's incorporation of their comical character from an unscripted fan meeting to the stage showed their unserious side.

Fans also humorously commented on Pi Cheolin's success, from a villager to a CEO and now making his debut as a rapper in BSS. They went wild as the group member Dino brought Pi Cheolin for the Fighting rap during BSS's stage at the 38th Golden Disc Awards:

The group also bagged the Album of the Year Award for FML at the 38th Golden Disc Awards.