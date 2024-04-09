“The love in the room, it felt so good”: Trisha Yearwood on receiving the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the 2024 CMT Awards

Popular singer Trisha Yearwood received the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award on Sunday, April 7, 2024, for her "kind heart and good deeds." The singer was presented with the award at Sunday's Country Music Television (CMT) Awards held at the Moddy Center in Austin, Texas. Speaking to ET from the backstage, Trisha said:

"It's kind of like one of those moments where I'm going to have to go home and watch the show now and see the performance. But just the love in the room, it felt so good. It was just so cool."

According to CMT, the award is given to a person who does some noble deeds for the community and society. In an announcement, CMT stated:

"The award recognizes an artist, duo/group or industry veteran who demonstrates exceptional dedication to the community and their fellow artists as Cash did.”

Trisha Yearwood was presented the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the CMT Awards for her work with Habitat for Humanity and her animal rescue organization called Dottie's Yard. The award is named after the popular country singer and songwriter who passed away in May 2003.

Trisha also performed her song Put It In a Song at the Awards function on Sunday.

“I have never gotten an award like this”: Trisha Yearwood’s humanitarian work explored

Trisha Yearwood was presented with the Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic deeds at Sunday's CMT Awards show in Texas.

“I have never gotten an award like this. I will say it’s nice to know you’ve won before you got here. I don’t think anybody who’s ever received a humanitarian award thinks they deserve it. And that is absolutely tracking right now,” the singer said in her acceptance speech.

As she called the award's namesake June Carter Cash, a force who was married to a force, she noted that she knows a "little bit about a life like that." This was in reference to Trisha's husband Garth Brooks, an American singer-songwriter.

“June Carter Cash was a force, and she was also married to a force. I know a little bit about a life like that. And I know it wasn’t always easy, but she found ways to make sure to keep shining her own light. And she had no bigger fan than her husband, Johnny Cash. I also know a little bit about that,” Yearwood said.

The singer also spoke about June, saying that she had known June and her husband Johnny Cash a "little bit."

“I knew June and Johnny a little bit. She was a ball of energy. She was the Tasmanian devil spinning around. She was so full of love, light and energy. So when I heard about this award and I realized she was who it was named after, it made me so happy to be in the same sentence with her because she was a force,” Trisha said.

Trisha Yearwood has been into philanthropic deeds since she started her career in music. After she recorded a version of My Favorite Things in 2008, which could be downloaded from the Sears website, she gave all the proceedings from the song to families of servicemen and women.

Later, she started working for Habitat for Humanity, with her husband, Garth Brooks. The two also played a major part in Hurricane Katrina Disaster Relief as they donated generously, and volunteered to help those in need. Having worked for the project since 2006, she also worked diligently during the COVID-19 time and donated close to $1 million as relief funds.

On the work front, Trisha Yearwood is best known for her albums like Every Girl, Let’s Be Frank, Christmas Together, and Jasper County.