“This is kinda ironic”: Internet reacts to Lizzo accepting Humanitarian Award with her backup dancers amid lawsuits

Singer and rapper Lizzo got emotional when she received the Black Music Action Coalition's Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday, September 21, 2023. During her speech, the rapper said that an "incredible" room full of supportive musicians and colleagues was what she needed.

The Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis, the celebrity dancer's team surprised her by making an appearance and presenting her with the Award. Netizens are commenting on the situation of Lizzo being honored with a humanitarian award in the midst of s*xual harassment and racial lawsuits.

A fan reacting to Lizzo winning a humanitarian award.

The Rumors singer received the award hours after a new lawsuit was filed against her by a former employee Asha Daniels. The victim claimed she was subject to bullying in an “unsafe, s*xually charged workplace culture," as per The Guardian.

Lizzo tearfully accepts the humanitarian award amidst lawsuits

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known by her stage name Lizzo accepted the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Before going on stage the rapper and singer appeared to be very emotional as she dabbed her face with tissues.

She stood up and watched as her Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis dancers gave her the award at the Black Music Action Coalition. The Special rapper went to her dancers and hugged them before beginning her speech. As she thanked them for the award, she said that it was what she needed at the moment.

"God's timing is on time. I didn't write a speech because I don't know what to say in times like these," the singer said.

The 35-year-old singer continued to talk about the significance of humanitarianism and said that she was blessed to "receive a lot of incredible awards." However, she said this particular award "hits different" as humanitarianism in its nature was thankless and selfless. The singer added that being kind to someone wasn't a talent, it was something anyone can do.

The Detroit rapper went on to speak about the Black-led organizations she had donated to in the past. These included Black Girls Smile, Save Our Sisters, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and the Sphinx Organization, according to USA Today. The 35-year-old said she would continue to be the same person she is "no matter who's watching."

"I'm going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people because they deserve it. I'm going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it,” she noted.

The Truth Hurts rapper concluded her speech by expressing that she would represent and "create safe spaces for Black fat women," and that it was her purpose, as per The Guardian.

When netizens learned about Lizzo receiving the award, many were stunned and took to social media to express their surprise.

The Tempo rapper was accused of creating a toxic work environment and s*xual harassment in a lawsuit filed on August 1, 2023. The suit was filed by her backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, as per The New York Times.

Former employee files second lawsuit against Lizzo

A second lawsuit against the singer was filed on the same day she received the humanitarian award, as per Billboard. Asha Daniels is a fashion designer who designed clothes for dancers on Lizzo’s tour. She talked about the "unsafe, s*xually charged workplace culture" created by the singer and wardrobe manager, Amanda Nomura, as per NBC.

In the court documents, Daniels alleged Nomura called performers "fat, useless and dumb." She also allegedly forced them to change their clothes in front of "predominantly white male" staff who would "lewdly gawk" at the dancers.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff and the singer's tour management were in a group together, and "a backstage manager sent a photo graphically depicting male g*nitalia," reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Asha Daniels claimed that the management team and the rapper were aware of everything but took no action. Daniles was hired to work in February 2023 and was fired a few months later allegedly because she complained about Nomura.

Both the lawsuits are still ongoing and Lizzo has not given a statement about the new lawsuit by Asha Daniels.