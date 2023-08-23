"We don't want it": Internet reacts as Lizzo reveals she's working on new music in wake of lawsuit scandal 

Lizzo had not been spotted in public ever since a harassment lawsuit was filed against her on August 1, 2023, by three of her former backup dancers, who have accused her of creating a hostile environment at work. However, on Monday, August 21, Page Six caught up with the American rapper as she was getting out of her vehicle and reportedly heading towards a recording studio.

The Good as Hell rapper confirmed new music with the reporter at the scene and added that she was headed towards a music studio.

While the prospect of new music would typically excite fans, some seem to think that it's too soon for the singer-songwriter to be releasing music. One netizen even said that they "don't want" new music.

Netizens are not too pleased as Lizzo teases new music amidst lawsuit

Lizzo was seen on Monday, getting out of her car with a steel drink cup holder in hand. She smiled at the camera while wearing knee-high silver boots and a silver bag. Her outfit was a simple oversized white hoodie from the brand Yitty.

When the reporter from Page Six asked the rapper how she was doing, she responded by saying:

"I'm good, I'm good."

The reporter then added,

"Do you have anything to say to your fans right now?"

In response, Lizzo dropped a hint about an upcoming release by saying she is in the studio:

"I'm in the studio right now."

When questioned if the visit was for some new music, she simply nodded.

The rapper then headed inside the gates of a recording studio in Hollywood. As several media outlets published their reports on the new development, many fans gave their opinions on the matter.

Some netizens claimed that new music would be too soon and called her out for the allegations in the lawsuit.

Lizzo recently posted on Instagram

Lizzo posted a video on Instagram on August 19, 2023, with the caption,

"From Shibuya, with Love 💖"

In the video, the Cuz I Love You rapper was sporting a vibrant green and yellow outfit with some sunglasses and her hair was up in little pig-tails. The video showed her vacation in the Shibuya area, in Tokyo, Japan.

The post follows her last, where she addressed the lawsuit that her dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez had filed against her. The Truth Hurts rapper mentioned that the allegations were "too outrageous."

Lizzo added that the "sensationalized stories" came from the dancers who had previously admitted that their behavior was inappropriate on tour.

The American rapper concluded the post by thanking everyone who supported her during the difficult time.

Lizzo has not mentioned any more details about her music and when it will be released yet.