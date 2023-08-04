Who is Ron Zambrano? All about the attorney representing the dancers accusing Lizzo in recent lawsuit 

Lizzo and her production team have recently been accused of s*xual harassment and creating a hostile environment in the workplace by three of her backup dancers. According to NBC News, the report came out on August 1, 2023, containing details of how the staff was pressurized to participate in interactions at a strip club in Amsterdam, fat-shamed, and wrongfully terminated.

Ron Zambrano is representing the dancers in the lawsuit that was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The West Coast Trial Lawyer, Zambrano, gave a statement saying:

"The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

Ron Zambrano has over a decade of experience in employment lawsuits

Ron is appointed as the Employment Litigation Chair by the West Coast Trial Lawyers firm. According to the WCTL website, Zambrano has more than a decade's worth of experience in employment lawsuits and fighting for employee rights.

He is the son of two immigrant parents and before he joined the WCTL, he worked at Carlin & Buchsbaum LLP as an attorney.

Zambrano did his graduation in International Relations from the University of Southern California. He later went to Whittier Law School where he graduated with honors.

What has Lizzo been accused of?

Lizzo has been in hot waters ever since she was accused of alleged s*xual harassment and creating a hostile workplace. Ron Zambrano is the lawyer hired by the three dancers (the plaintiffs) in the lawsuit: Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

According to Zambrano's client Arianna Davis, Lizzo pressurized and "hounded" her to touch a nude performer at a strip club in Bananenbar, Amsterdam, as reported by NPR. They were allegedly also told to eat bananas protruding out of the stripper's v*ginas.

There were other instances of "thinly veiled" remarks about the dancers' weight. The Special singer's dance leader Shirlene Quigley has also been allegedly accused of forcing Christianity on both Noelle and Davis, according to TMZ.

Lizzo responds to the allegations

The Good as Hell singer responded to the "outrageous" and "unbelievable" allegations made against her this Thursday, August 3.

"The last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she wrote.

She added that the "sensational stories" are from the backup dancers who have publicly revealed that their actions were "inappropriate and unprofessional."

"Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valuable as an important part of the team," Lizzo continued.

Lizzo went on to describe how she has always been vocal about body positivity and sexuality and she knows firsthand how it feels to be "body-shamed." The Grrrls singer insisted she would never fire someone due to their weight, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the American rapper posted her detailed statement on her social media. The lawyer of the plaintiffs, Ron Zambrano, replied in a statement, according to NPR, saying that the Rumors singer had let her fans down and tarnished her own brand.

"Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients' emotional distress," he said.

Ron quoted the Tempo rapper's remark:

"It was never her intention 'to make anyone feel uncomfortable," and said that in itself is "the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law."

The case is still developing and there has been no definitive answer regarding which side is correct.