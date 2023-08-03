Who is Marty Singer? All about Lizzo's attorney amid dancer lawsuit scandal as singer breaks her silence 

Lizzo has hired Marty Singer, a popular celebrity lawyer as her attorney for the lawsuit filed against her on Tuesday, August 1. The 35-year-old singer was sued by three of her former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams.

Lizzo's production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley were also sued alongside the singer. The singer has been accused of alleged harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

The "Good As Hell" hitmaker broke her silence on the lawsuit on Thursday, August 3 via an Instagram post. Lizzo shared a few images containing written messages addressing the accusations, labeling them "false", "unbelievable", and "outrageous."

It came to light that one of the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis had publicly praised the singer after the purported events took place.

TMZ obtained a video from April 2023, where Arianna referred to the Special Tour and said that it had been a beautiful and amazing journey. She added that she looked up to Lizzo a lot and expressed her wish to follow in the singer’s footsteps. Arianna also called the singer “Queen Lizzo”.

Lizzo's attorney Marty Singer questioned the authenticity of the statements made by Arianna Davis and said:

"These do not sound like the worlds of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as 'THE QUEEN.'"

Lizzo's attorney Marty Singer was Kim Kardashian's lawyer as well

Marty Singer appeared on the first episode of The Kardashians Season 1, where Kim called him to seek legal advice. Kim’s son Saint West, who was 6 years old back then, was using the Roblox gaming platform. He stumbled across a meme about Kim’s notorious 2007 explicit tape with Ray J.

The then-41-year-old Kardashian was upset about it and spoke to Marty Singer about the situation. She told the advocate that she was almost certain that there was no more explicit footage that could have been released.

Marty Singer reassured Kim that she could sue Ray J. Upon taking up the lawyer’s advice, Kim Kardashian took legal action against singer Ray J and his managing team, as well as Roblox.

Although Marty Singer was briefly featured on the show, he has gained fame throughout his career for providing legal advice to a number of Hollywood celebrities. This includes Bill Cosby, Charlie Sheen, Johnny Depp, Chris Brown, Jonah Hill, Celine Dion, Marisa Tomei, and Oprah Winfrey. He is a highly respected attorney in the entertainment industry.

Marty Singer has had a long line of Hollywood clientele. (Image via Twitter/@brooklynlaw)

Marty graduated from City College of New York and also attended Brooklyn Law School. In 1977 at the age of 25, he received his qualification as a lawyer from the State Bar of California.

The 71-year-old advocate co-founded the law firm Lavely and Singer with attorney John Lavely Jr. Marty Singer specializes in a number of legal fields, including business litigation, copyright law, libel law, and entertainment litigation.

He has about 50 years of experience in the field of law and has achieved numerous accolades. From 2004 to 2018, Super Lawyers magazine recognized Marty Singer as a “Southern California Super Lawyer”. The advocate has also helped his clients win massive settlements.

Marty Singer is currently representing Lizzo. (Image via Joey L.)

Lizzo breaks her silence about the lawsuit

On August 3, the "About Damn Time" singer took to Instagram and shared her response to the lawsuit and allegations brought against her. Lizzo has been accused of maintaining a toxic work environment, s**ual harassment, and body-shaming the dancers on her team.

The singer wrote in her latest Instagram post that the last few days were "overwhelmingly disappointing" for her. Lizzo added that she usually does not respond to "false" allegations, but the recent accusations were unbelievable and sounded too outrageous so she had to address them.

She then implied that the former employees, who brought the allegations publicly, admitted in the past that they were told off for their unprofessional and inappropriate behavior during the tour.

Lizzo then argued that she is very passionate as an artist and wants to put out her art in the best way that it represents her. She reasoned:

"With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team."

The 35-year-old artist continued that she was not trying to appear a victim. But she asserted that she was also not the villain that the accusers were making her to be. She denied the body-shaming allegations and said:

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Lastly, Lizzo said that she was hurt but she would not let all the good work she had done be overshadowed by this lawsuit. She thanked people who extended their support to her and uplifted her mood in this difficult time.