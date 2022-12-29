"No, thank you": Bill Cosby Tour 2023 plans spark online backlash

Speaking on the radio talk show Now With Scott Spears on Wednesday, December 28, Comedian Bill Cosby confirmed his plans to hit the road in 2023. The 85-year-old comedian was released from prison last year after a Pennsylvania Supreme Court cleared him of a s*xual assault charge, as per The Daily News.

After Spears asked Cosby if 2023 would be the year when he starts performing. He replied,

"Yes. Yes, because there's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it."

Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, also confirmed the same. He told ET:

"We're looking at getting back out here around Spring/Summer of 2023."

After he announced his decision to go on a tour, several netizens took to Twitter to express their discontentment, with one person saying:

Cosby, who is infamous for multiple incidents of s*xual abuse, told Spears:

"The reality of my situation gets clearer and clearer. The reality that my wife and family and friends respect me and respect what I have tried to do and will continue to do when we quote unquote 'get out of this mess.' "

He further added:

"I know who my enemies happen to be and I know why they are my enemies, and I think all told up, as you would say, where we are, where we're going, I respect people like [Spears] and others who have had a clear viewpoint of what has happened to me."

He concluded, noting:

"When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience in person knows me to be."

Netizens upset over Bill Cosby’s plans to go on tour in 2023

Netizens were upset over Bill Cosby’s confirmation about going on tour next year despite being accused of s*xual allegations multiple times. Some netizens pointed out how the comedian had multiple medical conditions to stay in prison but felt fine enough to go on a full-fledged tour.

MeriAnimal @MeriAnimal Apparently @BillCosby is planning to go on tour. It's the 2 drink minimum that scares me. Apparently @BillCosby is planning to go on tour. It's the 2 drink minimum that scares me.

Bob Marsdale @BobMarsdale



#BillCosby Preview of the audience the first night of Bill Cosby ‘s 2023 Comedy Tour… Preview of the audience the first night of Bill Cosby ‘s 2023 Comedy Tour…#BillCosby https://t.co/rZhS6sy097

I’m NotDevinsMom Moron @NotDevinsMom OJ Simpson will open for Bill Cosby tour in 2023. They say it will knock you out and be a killer show. OJ Simpson will open for Bill Cosby tour in 2023. They say it will knock you out and be a killer show.

Foxy with rats inside her @FoxyLustyGrover Bill Cosby is talking about doing a new tour so don't anyone, ever talk to me about people being cancelled ever again. Bill Cosby is talking about doing a new tour so don't anyone, ever talk to me about people being cancelled ever again.

Pizza Dad @Pizza__Dad All of us when Bill Cosby tour tickets go on sale All of us when Bill Cosby tour tickets go on sale https://t.co/FH6ogowbjt

Ken Scott @foomper @ZSharf What he's making little effort to hide is that he hopes people will pretend they don't know who he really is and just come see him out of nostalgia. @ZSharf What he's making little effort to hide is that he hopes people will pretend they don't know who he really is and just come see him out of nostalgia.

Nae @yukiaple @ZSharf Not only is he a criminal but he peaked 60 years ago. Let it go bro @ZSharf Not only is he a criminal but he peaked 60 years ago. Let it go bro

Bill Cosby was accused of a s*xual assault lawsuit by five women earlier this month

Earlier this month, five women sued Bill Cosby and NBC for drugging and assaulting them. The case was reportedly filed under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York State law that lifts the statute of limitations for years.

Among the five women was Andrea Constand, who alleged that Cosby had drugged and molested her at his Pennsylvania residence in 2004. The remaining four women had passed the statute of limitations.

Also among the defendants in the recent lawsuit are NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and The Carsey-Werner Company. Outlining the role of the companies, the lawsuit notes that the companies failed to do anything,

“Despite knowledge of his serial s*xual abuse of women, and by providing Bill Cosby with staff and facilities to groom and s*xually abuse women.”

Cosby has been accused of s*xual misconduct in nearly 60 cases, dating back to the ‘60s. In 2014, a California woman accused Cosby of assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, when she was 16. Cosby was found liable in the case and was ordered to pay $500,000.

Poll : 0 votes