Lizzo has made her way into the headlines as the singer has landed in troubled waters after three of her former dancers sued her. Allegedly, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have accused the singer of s*xual, religious, and racial harassment, discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment. The dancers have also claimed that the Grammy award-winning musician had discriminated against the dancers due to their disability.

According to the lawsuit, the singer's company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, along with the dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, were named the defendants. Meanwhile, the case has been filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The lawsuit claims that all three complainants, Arianna, Crystal, and Noelle, are people of color and joined the musician in 2021.

In their complaint, they claimed that the singer pressured them to engage with nude performers in Los Angeles’ red light area. They also claimed that the work environment was “s*xual and hostile.” CBS News reported that the musician fired two of the dancers, Davis and Williams, while Rodriguez resigned from the dance team.

Neither Lizzo nor her representatives or spokespersons have spoken up on the matter. However, the lawyer of the complainants stated that she “weight-shamed the dancers.”

The dancers’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said that the way Lizzo and her management team treated the dancers went against everything "Lizzo stands for publicly." Zambrano added that despite this, the singer weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are illegal and "absolutely demoralizing.”

Arianna, Crystal, and Noelle claimed that Lizzo offered only 25% of their weekly compensation: More about the dancers' claims and the lawsuit

After three women dancers, Arianna, Crystal, and Noelle, filed a lawsuit against the award-winning, the world of the internet was taken by storm. In the lawsuit, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was accused of pressurizing the performers to touch the br**sts of other performers at a nightclub.

The team member was forced to do so and was blackmailed to have a tainted relationship with the team if not done.

Claims have also been made about unequal compensation during their time off tour. While some performers received 50% of their weekly pay, others claim they were only offered 25%. Additionally, despite the About Damn Time singer’s work on body positivity and self-love, she and choreographer Tanisha Scott have been accused of weight-shaming the dancers while on tour.

The lawsuit also mentions allegations against Shirlene Quigley, who allegedly imposed her Christian beliefs on the performers. The dancers claimed that Quigley openly discussed one former dancer's v*rginity and even posted about it on social media.

The singer's company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., was also accused of being racist towards the dancers. They alleged that all Black dancers were “treated differently.”

The complainants are now seeking an amount for damages, medical expenses, and attorney’s fees from the singer and the accused as compensation for the violation of their civil rights. The lawsuit has been filed under Fair Employment and Housing Act.

As mentioned earlier, as of writing this article, neither Lizzo nor the head dancer, Shirlene, have responded to the allegations.