“What a twist!”: Fans react as Lizzo plans to bring a suit against the backup dancers who first sued her

Lizzo was recently accused of s*xual harassment and creating a hostile work environment for three of her backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, according to NBC. The dancers filed a lawsuit against the Juice singer, and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. on August 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Disclaimer: This article deals with mature themes. Readers' discretion is advised.

As reported by the outlet, the American rapper allegedly tried to force Arianna Davis to touch nude dancers at a strip club called Bananenbar, Amsterdam. She also reportedly made many fat-shaming comments toward the dancers and unjustly fired Arianna and Crystal.

According to PEOPLE, Lizzo is now planning to bring a suit against the mentioned backup dancers as photos emerge of them having a good time at a separate event with nude dancers in Paris. Fans are also giving their opinions on the new developments of the case.

Fans are responding to the new developments in the Lizzo case. (Image via Twitter/@engr_tonyul)

Lizzo's lawyer claims she wants to countersue as new photos of backup dancers emerge

After the claims of the three plaintiffs were made public, fans were left shocked at the artist's alleged behavior towards her staff. Lizzo has always been outspoken about body positivity and is known for her extravagant personality and boldness. However, the lawsuit changed the public perception of the rapper.

As the lawsuit is still ongoing, new information relating to the case has emerged.

Now, the focus is on the plaintiffs as the About Damn Time singer's lawyer, Marty Singer exposed pictures of Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez allegedly "happily cavorting backstage," as per PEOPLE.

Expand Tweet

The plaintiffs were pictured smiling and posing with Crazy Horse's topless cabaret show performers. The incident was from March 5, 2023, in Paris, following a separate one from the Amsterdam case in February.

Marty Singer also issued a statement, saying:

"These images showing the three plaintiffs gleefully reveling backstage after the topless show were taken after their February 2023 visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam that they complain about in their lawsuit."

Fans react to the new lawsuit countersue information

Many fans had varying opinions about Lizzo's lawyer sharing videos of the backup dancers having fun at a nude show in a separate location from what the lawsuit mentioned.

While some supported Lizzo and vouched for her innocence in the matters, others pointed out that the primary issue in the lawsuit was that of consent, arguing that the dancers returning to the cabaret was by personal choice, and therefore deeming the latest pictures irrelevant.

Some fans support the Juice artist. (Image via Twitter)

Most fans talked about the dancer's consent. (Image via Twitter)

Fans say it was not the right move for Lizzo. (Image via Twitter)

Fans are responding to the new developments in the case. (Image via Twitter/@boxxclan_)

Plaintiff's lawyers reaction to Singer's methods

As per Marty Singer, after the Paris incident mentioned in the lawsuit, the dancers returned to working with the Special rapper for her tour. The lawyer also mentioned how Arianna Davis also later sent in an audition for the rapper's TV show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Regarding the same, Marty's statement read:

"These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts. The lawsuit is a sham. Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed."

The rapper's lawyer getting slammed for "victim blaming." (Image via Twitter/@IELifestyle_)

As per PEOPLE, the plaintiffs' lawyer, Neama Rahmani also gave a statement addressing Singer's approach, saying:

"Our clients aren’t afraid of Singer or his empty threats or his victim shaming."

He then added:

"We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her. Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs."

The lawyer concluded by pointing out that the dancers had bills to pay just like everyone else, but they finally had enough and thus sued the rapper.

The harassment case is still ongoing.