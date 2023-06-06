"The movie comes out in 2 months": Fans confused over Becky G's casting in Blue Beetle

Ahead of its release in August, the Blue Beetle team has revealed that singer Becky G will voice a pivotal character in the DC film. She confirmed the same on her social media handles. The Shower crooner will be heard as Khaji-Da, the alien symbiote that permeates and controls the Scarab. The symbiote gets bonded to the body of Jaime Reyes, aka the titular character.

As soon as Discussing Film made the news official, netizens were left perplexed. One user wondered how the film added a new cast member just two months ahead of its premiere.

Fan reacts to news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The film has been in development since 2018, with Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films leading the charge. In June 2021, DC Films head Walter Hamada kept it for an exclusive release on Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer HBO Max.

The decision was overturned within seven months and now it's scheduled for a release in cinema halls on August 18, 2023. Biographical sports drama The Hill and Universal-backed comedy film Strays, among others, are its box office competitors.

''How she get cast after the trailer'': Fans ask after Becky G announces Blue Beetle involvement

Becky G recently took to the film's Instagram and Twitter handles to announce her inclusion in the forthcoming DCEU movie. The post was captioned:

“The #BlueBeetle family just got a power up. Meet Khaji-Da, voiced by @iambeckyg Blue Beetle- Only in Theaters August 18.”

The singer also attached a video note in her post, expressing her excitement about joining the project. The short clip contained glimpses from the movie and showed how the symbiote character is placed in the August release.

However, when pop culture portal Discussing Film revealed her involvement, it left netizens scratching their heads. Many questioned how the cast added a new member when the film is just two months shy of getting released.

Fans react to news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans confused about news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans react to news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

In brief, about Blue Beetle

Led by Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, the film’s synopsis reads:

“After Jaime Reyes graduates from college and returns to his hometown Palmera City, he is chosen to become a symbiotic host to the Scarab, an ancient alien biotechnological relic that grants him a powerful exoskeleton armor, turning him into the superhero Blue Beetle.”

Maridueña and Becky G aside, Blue Beetle stars the likes of Adriana Barraza as Jaime's grandmother, Damián Alcázar as Jaime's father, Elpidia Carrillo as Jaime's mother, and Bruna Marquezine as Jaime's love interest.

The other cast members are Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon as the antagonist Victoria Kord, and George Lopez, among others. Puerto Rican film director Angel Manuel Soto is at the helm of the superhero movie in his 3rd directorial.

Blue Beetle is set to be released on August 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes