How long has Becky G and Sebastian Lletget been together? Fiance's soccer team and more explored amid engagement news

American singer Becky G and footballer Sebastian Lletget are expected to tie the knot after recently getting engaged. Becky shared the news on her social media, where she posted a few pictures from the proposal, and they were spotted in similar outfits.

The duo were romantically linked in 2016 after being introduced via Naomi Scott and appeared together in public on various occasions. In an interview two months ago, Becky described Lletget as her best friend and said,

"We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been challenging."

Becky disclosed last year that Lletget and her shared a lot in common and that strengthened their relationship even more. She stated that their friendship worked in their favor and built a sense of mutual love and respect.

While speaking to People magazine, Becky G said that Lletget always admired her work. She also claimed to be a fan of the footballer as they promised to support each other's careers, maintaining parity between the two.

Sebastian Lletget plays for FC Dallas

Sebastian Lletget is a famous soccer player (Image via Matthew Visinsky/Getty Images)

Sebastian Lletget started his career with West Ham United FC and the English Premier League but never got a chance to play on the field. He joined LA Galaxy in 2015 and started his first game.

He scored multiple goals for LA Galaxy II against PSA Elite, Philadelphia Union, and Portland Timbers, becoming the second-highest goal scorer for FC Dallas. He later played for the USMNT, and although he scored a goal, Lletget had to exit the match after being injured in the foot.

He has a record of playing more than 2,000 minutes for the 2016 MLS season. Following his recovery from injury, he returned to the field in 2018 and led his team to victory against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League 2019-20.

The 30-year-old was the captain of his team during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and featured in four qualifiers at the FIFA World Cup this year.

Becky G makes the relationship official

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget's relationship was confirmed in 2016. While speaking to ET at the time, Becky said,

"It feels like [we're soulmates]. I'm not lying when I say that. I feel like there's something really special [between us]."

The singer also said that relationships involve a lot of effort. Although she and Lletget remain busy with their work, the footballer inspires her to be a better person. She hinted at the time that they might get engaged soon.

Becky G is known for her hit singles like Becky from the Block, Can't Get Enough, Sola, Sin Pijama, and more. She received several accolades, including the ASCAP Latin Award, American Music Award, and Latin Grammy.

