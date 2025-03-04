“The Mr & Mrs. Smith We Need” — Netizens react as Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre pose in photos from an Oscars after-party

Fans continue to speculate on singer Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre's relationship after pictures from an Oscar after-party went viral. Taylor took to her Instagram on Monday, March 3, 2025, to share a series of black-and-white photos with the Mufasa actor, with the caption:

"Oscar night in black & white, no grey area."

The post featured SZA's Take You Down, playing in the background. It showed the K.T.S.E. artist in a black bodycon gown with a plunging neckline, while Pierre donned a classic black tuxedo.

According to a report by That Grape Juice on March 3, the pair attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 'The Gold Party 2025,' one of the most exclusive after-parties in the industry.

As the Instagram post went viral, internet users were quick to react. One netizen, in the comment section of @theshaderoom's post about the same, noted:

"The Mr & Mrs. Smith We Need," referring to the 2005 film.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Many continued to speculate whether Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre were a couple.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Others praised the looks of the two stars.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in February

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre first sparked dating rumors when the latter shared photos with the songstress on Instagram. The Mufasa actor took to his Instagram on February 2, 2025, to post snaps with Taylor from the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles.

As reported by Hot 97 on February 19, the two were again spotted together a few weeks later, at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors on February 17. The evening was a memorable one for the actor, who received the Rising Star Award from his Mufasa co-star, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The dating rumors come after Taylor's split from NBA player Iman Shumpert. According to People magazine in May 2024, she filed for divorce in January 2023, but it wasn't finalized until last year.

Per the outlet, the estranged couple met sometime in the early 2010s but didn't begin dating until a few years later. They officially confirmed their relationship in June 2014 through social media.

While the pair mostly kept their relationship private, in a September 2016 interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Taylor revealed they had gotten married in a private ceremony. The former couple share two daughters.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert with their daughters (Image via Getty)

According to Hot 97, Shumpert was ordered to pay a one-time seven-figure settlement, along with $8,000 per month in child support. The NBA player is also responsible for their daughters' private school tuition. Per the outlet, Taylor retained ownership of four marital properties in their divorce settlement.

Meanwhile, neither Teyana Taylor nor Aaron Pierre has publicly commented on their current relationship.

