Seoul Tourism announced that Taehyung, their new 2023 Honorary Tourism Ambassador, would star in their upcoming promotional video. The solo appearance of BTS' V in the promotional video was announced on the website of Seoul Tourism on September 1, 2023. This further consolidates BTS' impact on the South Korea's tourism industry.

After Seoul Tourism's previous partnership with BTS' RM and Jin for My Soul Seoul in 2022, Taehyung chose to walk in the footsteps of the BTS leader and the eldest member, respectively. This would be his fourth brand collaboration in 2023, after being announced as the global ambassador for the French luxury brand, Cartier, and the French luxury label, Celine, along with the Indonesian investment company, SimInvest.

With the new upcoming promotional video, Seoul Tourism intends to showcase the flamboyant yet soothing essence of Seoul that will carve an everlasting memory in one’s soul. The slogan “Seoul, Make It Yours” embodies the effervescence of the Land of Morning Calm. The upcoming promotional video starring Taehyung will be promoted through influential outdoor media in six major overseas cities.

Fans take to social media to convey heartfelt greetings to BTS' Taehyung

The upcoming video by Seoul Tourism will be promoted with huge billboards in New York's Times Square, China’s Shanghai, and Japan's Tokyo, as well as be broadcasted on major global TV channels such as CNN and NBC. The marketing strategy opted for by Seoul Tourism will be a catalyst for garnering attention and attraction from tourists by exposing the campaign to the entire world, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Moreover, it will gain more prominence by being covered by prestigious media outlets such as the New York Times. In the meantime, Seoul Edition '23: Nature in the City will be aired on September 8 which will highlight the symphonies between the city of Seoul and nature.

As a result, proud ARMYs are full of joy as they shower praise on social media for their favorite idol, who continues to achieve victories one after the other.

Taehyung leaves no stone unturned for his upcoming solo Layover promotion

This year has been quite eventful for the BTS member as he also made headlines by surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify global charts across all credits on September 1, 2023. Ahead of his upcoming solo album release of Layover, Taehyung is making sure that his fans, who are lovingly known as ARMY, will always have something to look forward to when it comes to his craft.

While BTS' V is riding the crescendo of his achievements in both the music and fashion industries, the Korean soloist is being cheered on by his fans. He appeared on PIXID, which aired on September 2 on YouTube, surprised a BTS ARMY, and spent a day with her, and will appear on You Quiz On The Block, which will be aired on September 6 at 8:45 pm KST.

Meanwhile, Layover will have its official release on September 8, 2023, with the official music video release of Slow Dancing. The teasers for his other track from the album Blue have caused a stir worldwide, and fans are on cloud nine to see Taehyung's continuous triumphs as he etches his name on the world with permanent ink.