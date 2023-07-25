"The one that got away": The Bachelorette fans upset as Charity sends home Tanner 

In episode 5 of The Bachelorette season 20, Charity decided to send both Sean and Tanner home after their two-on-one dates. She wanted to see how the men would behave on a date, as she had not spent much time with either one of them. The trio went on a swamp tour while checking out the crocodiles around them.

While not much of their conversation was featured, Tanner was very vulnerable and disclosed personal details about his past failed relationship. He explained that he put his walls up to “protect my peace at all costs” after his ex ghosted him following an argument, but it was not what he wanted forever.

Charity did not know what to do at the time and decided not to handout any roses. Tanner was happy to spend some more time with her, unlike Sean, who wanted immediate answers. Later on, Sean also pressured Charity to give her answer, for which he was eliminated.

On the other hand, Tanner stuck around until the group date and told Charity that he could see them having an amazing time as a couple. Charity was once again confused, but later visited Tanner’s room to evict him.

The Bachelorette fans did not like her decision as they felt that Tanner was being the perfect gentleman by appreciating her and understanding her decision, unlike Sean.

The Bachelorette fans do not approve of Charity sending Tanner home

Tanner did not ask Charity any questions after being dumped and held her hand as she almost got emotional. She explained that she wanted to build a connection with him but failed to do so.

She did not want to be unfair to him or his family by rejecting him after the hometown meetings. Tanner kept his head held high and shed some tears.

"I know it was really hard on her. That girl deserves the world, man. She is special," he said.

The Bachelorette fans got emotional after seeing him leave and felt that Charity for making the wrong decision, as Tanner was a "sweet king."

AP @APsomaras pic.twitter.com/JqW2gbVDIc I’m sorry but all of the time wasted on Brayden could have been spent getting to know Tanner #TheBachelorette

TheBachBabes @TheBachBabes



#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/33sS7VbSx2 Watching Tanner’s exit speech and wondering where this sweet king was the whole season

About Tanner Christian Courtad

30-year-old Tanner Courtad is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He works as a Mortgage Lender for Kiavi, helping people acquire loans for their dream homes.

He studied at the University of Pittsburgh, earning a bachelor’s degree in communication. Tanner has also been a part of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and has worked for many esteemed companies like Amplify, Inc. and Paycom.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET.