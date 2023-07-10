Who was eliminated from Tough as Nails episode 4? Challenges and more details explored

A brand new episode of Tough as Nails aired on CBS this Sunday, July 9, at 8 pm ET. The competition was tough for all the challengers, and Carly Steiman was eliminated after losing the individual and the overtime challenge. The 32-year-old electrician from North Vancouver, British Columbia, will still participate in the team challenges but is not eligible for victory.

Carly and Paul had to take part in the overtime challenge after they took the longest time driving an ATV across the mud compared to their competitors. The two bottom players had to replace the worn-out shocks of the ATV and drive them to a distance to knock over the hay.

Carly initially decided to use the pressure washer but later abandoned the idea, which wasted some of her time. She also jacked up her ATV before taking off the wheels, leading her to lose the competition. She still decided to complete the challenge and refused to take help from Paul.

“I came here to win, but it didn’t go as planned. I’m fully all in for the team competitions,” she said to the cameras.

Now, just nine competitors remain in the Tough as Nails competition after Carly’s elimination, who won $4000 in various rounds.

What happened on Tough as Nails season 5 episode 4?

CBS’ description of the episode titled Man Made It, These Hands Can Fix It reads,

“Teams are tasked with completing a muddy motocross track to the exact standards of professional riders.”

This week on Tough as Nails, the contestants were asked to complete three whoops (a 19 feet wide, 12-long, 1.5 feet tall hill) across a Motocross dirt track. The crew bosses for Dirty Hands and Savage Crew were Cheryl and Carolina, respectively. Both the teams faced issues in quality checking in the first round, but Dirty Hands was easily able to overcome it.

They also passed the second quality check before the Savage crew passed their first. Soon, the former team won the challenge, making the show score even with 2-2 wins each. The savage crew was very disappointed after losing the challenge, and Paul confessed that he could not even stand dirt, which might be an important thing to think about before competing in a competition like Tough as Nails.

Carolina said that she was punched out of the individual round, along with Yesi.

“Some of you don’t f**king listen; you just talk over who’s boss. Just listen for once.”

The other contestants had to run down a muddy track and get an ATV with an attached log that is one-third of their body weight. Since there were only two tracks, the contestants had to draw names for who will go first. The teams chosen for the last had a disadvantage, given that the road became difficult to drive over.

Marcus won the challenge, while Carly and Paul, who took their ATV in the third round, were last. Carly was eliminated after the overtime challenge, but she still decided to finish the task assigned to her, showing the true worker’s spirit.

Tough as Nails airs on CBS every Friday and Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Paramount+ and Hulu+ Live TV.

