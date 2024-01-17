“The Queen duo”: Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Lisa was spotted attending Disneyland Paris's charity event alongside France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron

On January 17, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted at Disneyland Paris, supporting the noble cause of Operation Pieces Jaunes. She attended the charity event alongside France's first lady, Brigitte Macron.

Disneyland Paris has supported the Operation Pieces Jaunes campaign for thirty-one years, held between January 10 and February 4, 2024, by the Foundation des Hopitaux. Well-known and prominent personalities are invited to contribute to the well-being of children and teenagers in hospitals.

As soon as several videos and photos of BLACKPINK's Lisa attending the charity event went viral on social media, fans were over the moon and elated to see her walking side by side with France's first lady, Brigitte Macron. They took to social media, expressing that both looked like queens.

Fans swoon over BLACKPINK's Lisa and France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, at the charity event

BLACKPINK's Lisa attended Disneyland Paris's charity event for Operation Pieces Jaunes, where hundreds of young patients, their families, significant others, and hospital staff were invited to visit the park. At the charity event, the Money singer donned the classy Macrocannage Peacot and the miniskirt, complementing her look with Dior's empreinte boot and the mini besace triomphe on chain bag from Celine.

Several videos of BLACKPINK's Lisa went viral on social media, showing the singer posing for pictures among the little kids, parents, hospital staff, and France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

In another video, she happily shared an umbrella with Brigitte Macron, showcasing how prominent personalities at the charity event expressed concern and care for the idol. Lisa was also spotted enjoying a show at Disneyland Paris with Natacha Rafalski, and fans observed that the idol was smiling ear-to-ear, enjoying her surroundings.

They were glad to see her smile, and her translator continued translating speeches for her.

Fans are also elated that she participated in such a noble cause and are proud of her. Moreover, she is set to deliver her first electrifying performance at the Yellow Pieces Gala Concert 2024.

Moreover, Disneyland Paris has created tote bags and pins in the colors of the operation, which are on sale at various places, including the resort's shops like World of Disney (Disney Village) and Flora's Unique Boutique. Profits earned from these sales will be donated to the foundation to support their projects.

Several piggy banks have been located throughout the destination on stage, backstage, and in the parks. Guests and prominent figures invited by Disneyland will throw their desired coins into the piggy banks, and Disneyland has promised to double the amount.

The Yellow Pieces Gala concert will be held on January 26, 2024, at the Accor Arena in Paris, where the Money singer will perform.