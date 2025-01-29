"The rest of the message calling her desperate" - Internet reacts to Lady Gaga's handwritten note from Elle interviewer's 6-year-old daughter

Lady Gaga's handwritten note by the 6-year-old daughter of her Elle interview is making its rounds online. Lotte Jeffs wrote a profile on the pop singer, which was published on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

To commemorate the release, Jeffs took to their Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the interview, which included a picture of Gaga with the said note. The Paparazzi hitmaker is seen smiling as she holds up the letter, which reads (sic):

"I like you but your not the besst and by the waye can I hare that song of yours sounds like your desperate to..."

As the cut-off note went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"the rest of the message calling her desperate omfg?"

Many found humor in the situation, adding that kids are brutal. Here are some comments seen on X:

"Kids don’t mess aroundddd though," one person joked.

""I hate that song of yours sounds like your desperate" Oh my GOD who's this diva," another person remarked.

"Oh nah this 6 year old is gonna grow up to become a stan twitter warrior," a user quipped.

Others criticized the interviewer for showing Lady Gaga the note.

"telling THE lady gaga "i like you but you're not the best" cause her mom was too busy interviewing gaga to hang out with her is so funny like genuinely, kids are hilarious," one person noted.

"I don't think a 6 year old wrote that," another person added.

"Her mom is rude as hell for giving Gaga that note Too many nasty spirited adults," a person commented.

"Kids will bring you down to earth with a thud"- Elle interviewer warns Lady Gaga while discussing the singer's family plans with her fiancé

During the interview with Elle, Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) spoke about her family plans with fiancé Michael Polansky. While discussing, Lotte Jeffs warned the songstress that kids have a way of humbling someone, stating:

"As a parent to a 6-year-old myself, I warn Gaga that kids will bring you down to earth with a thud."

Jeffs elaborated that she initially planned on going to the toy store with her daughter but ended up interviewing the pop singer. Her disappointed daughter then penned the note.

"Yep, I say, kids are endlessly humbling. Gaga thinks the note is hilarious. ‘Oh, I’m ready,’ she says, folding the scrap of paper and putting it in her jacket pocket for those moments, we laugh, when she’s getting too big for her boots," she wrote.

The journalist continued to praise Lady Gaga's "sense of humor," noting that the letter would have backfired otherwise.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer discussed her upcoming album, Mayhem. On Monday, she announced the seventh studio project, revealing that it was set to drop on March 7. It follows up on 2020’s Chromatica, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Per Billboard's January 27 article, she further added that a new single and a music video from the album would arrive on February 2, in a commercial break during the 2025 Grammys broadcast. Mayhem is preceded by her single, Disease (October 2024), and her collab with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile (August 2024).

The latter song is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The ceremony would take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It would also air on CBS starting at 8 pm ET.

