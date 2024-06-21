"It’s COMING!!!" — Fans react to Lady Gaga's response to a concertgoer yelling "LG7" referencing her upcoming album

Bad Romance singer Lady Gaga began her Jazz & Piano shows at the Dolby Live Theatre at Park MGM starting June 19, 2024, to July 6, 2024. At her first show of the same, the singer was playing the piano when a fan yelled "LG7" at her and she responded by saying "not tonight".

Gaga's acknowledgement of her upcoming album ignited an exciting response from fans, who shared the clip of the fan interaction on X expressed their excitement for the same:

One of the fans posted a meme as their reaction, with the caption:

"It’s COMING!!!"

Additionally, one fan asked others to be patient, given that Lady Gaga is currently performing at her Jazz & Piano concert and won't talk about the upcoming album there.

"Can people stop and just be patient. This is her jazz show, she’s not going to say something about LG7 here" the fan tweeted.

"The way she said “tonight” in not tonight makes it sound like it’s coming today" another fan playfully joked in their tweet.

"dont play with me" an X user tweeted with a meme

"She is hilarious, LG7 coming soon, I can feel it," an X user tweeted.

"oh lazy gaga 😭" a fan indulged in making a pun of the singer's name for delaying her comment on the upcoming album.

The Bloody Mary singer announced her latest album called LG7 via her Gaga Chromatica Ball concert film in May 2024 wherein the film ended with a message flashing on the screen that read "LG7 GAGA RETURNS".

"It’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before"- Lady Gaga talks about upcoming album LG7

Even before the release of the Gaga Chromatica Ball film, Lady Gaga had been teasing new music to her fans via social media platforms. In a post from January 10, 2024, the Applause singer posted a selfie from what appears to be a studio with the caption,

"If anyone asks I’m at church."

Gaga teases new album on social media (Image via Instagram/ @ladygaga)

However, Lady Gaga officially revealed the details of her upcoming album at the premiere of her concert film on May 25, 2024, wherein she stated, as quoted by ELLE magazine:

“I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before."

She also mentioned that she loves to break genres and explore music. Moreover, the singer also stated that there is something beautiful about knowing that her fans will love her regardless of what she does.

Additionally, Gaga gave her Chromatica Ball Tour of 2022 credit for setting the tone for the artistic process of her upcoming songs. Talking about the same, the Monster singer said that she is exploring the art of intensity and that it began during her 2022 tour, however, she is "not done with it yet."

The film comprising Gaga's LG7 announcement at the end was filmed at the Dodger Stadium in L.A, in the presence of 52000 fans and featured hits of the singer like Poker Face, Bad Romance, and Just Dance among others.

However, Lady Gaga or her team haven't released the date of LG7's release yet including any singles or other details. According to W Magazine, the album is set to release in late 2024 or early 2025.

Fans speculate it'll be released around the time of Joker: Folie à Deux starring Gaga as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

