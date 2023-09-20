"The ring finally caught up on Frodo": Elijah Wood's look in The Toxic Avenger has fans comparing him to Gollum

The Toxic Avenger is all set to make its debut on September 21, 2023, at the Fantastic Fest, bringing back the iconic franchise in an all-new avatar. The Macon Blair film stars Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze/The Toxic Avenger, a casting choice that already has fans thrilled, alongside Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, Sarah Niles, Julia Davis, Julian Kostov, and Elijah Wood.

Ahead of its premiere at the Fantastic Fest, a fresh look at Elijah Wood's character was dropped by the production on September 20, greatly intriguing fans. Apart from praises for the jaw-dropping makeup work on the Lord of the Rings protagonist, fans also started comparing Elijah Wood's Fritz Garbinger to the iconic Gollum in the Lord of the Rings franchise, even cracking some jokes based on the LOTR franchise

A tweet reply to DF's post about Elijah Wood's character (Image via X)

The upcoming film is a remake of the 1984 film of the same name and is the fifth installment in The Toxic Avenger film series.

Elijah Wood's makeup in The Toxic Avenger has fans hooked

DF's post about Elijah Wood's character (Image via X)

The upcoming remake of the classic The Toxic Avenger was already on the radar of enthusiastic fans, especially with the addition of a great cast and a renowned director. However, the interest in the film seemed to have shot up quite a bit with the new photos, which also include a glimpse at Elijah Wood.

Given Wood's popularity in the famed Lord of the Rings franchise, it is no surprise that most comments about his makeup are related to the famed franchise, where he played the primary role. Further, upon seeing Elijah Wood in this brand new avatar, many fans also drew parallels to the Penguin from Batman.

The Toxic Avenger is directed by Macon Blair and is based on a script by Blair, Lloyd Kaufman, and Joe Ritter. The film will mark the opening of this year's Fantastic Fest.