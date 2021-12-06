The Walking Dead: World Beyond interview: Julia Ormond on whether Elizabeth Kublek could have a Negan-like character arc (Exclusive)

In the closing moments of The Walking Dead: World Beyond series finale, Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek is remanded to the Health and Welfare Complex. The primary antagonist of the first season, and much of the second season, is sent away to the CRM's version of jail for ‘treason’.

The architect of her downfall is one Jadis, played by Pollyanna McIntosh. Once the leader of the "garbage people," Jadis has climbed the ranks in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Taking over the mantle of the primary villain in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Jadis, or Warrant Officer Stokes as she’s known now, cuts an imposing figure. This raises an interesting question.

Obviously, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is over and done. But could Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek have a Negan-like redemption arc, perhaps in a spin-off show in the future?

“I always loved Negan as a character. And I love the way he’s gone on that character arc of having this moment- who does he protect, sort of the character arc they go on. And I think part of what I love about the writing in the show is that they open up the possibility of where does this character go?,” said Kublek.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond actress confirms, however, that her character is certainly at a turning point,

“And I think it’s quite clever because I think that at any point, any character could go in any direction. So, you really don’t know. But definitely where I felt Elizabeth ended up in this place where, I think she’s a competent soldier because she’s able to make the tough decisions. But she’s questioning the moral decision around it. So, I think she’s definitely at a turning point when she’s in prison. The question is whether or not, it’s too late,” added Kublek.

Where does The Walking Dead: World Beyond actress go from here?

The story of Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek is obviously far from over at this point. Yet we've arrived at the end of The Walking Dead: World Beyond - the two-season special!

We’ll have to see whether it continues in one of the spinoff shows, or indeed, in the Rick Grimes movies.

