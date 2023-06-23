"The world woke up for 5 rich people": Netizens outrages as Titanic submarine garners more attention than Greek boat tragedy

With the week-long search for the Titanic submersible survivors concluding, internet users have started discussing the boat that sank recently. The boat was carrying more than hundreds of migrants, and it sank recently near the coast of Greece, killing around 81 people.

However, the news about the boat that sank did not get much media attention, as the news was filled with updates about the Titanic submersible. This left social media users agitated, and they started sharing that people are just concerned about rich people.

A social media user, @_farazhakim, shared an image in which a submersible and boat were drowning in the seas, and it was written on that, "The irony—what humanity looks like 2023! The Rich vs The Poor." He shared this cartoon image with the caption, "The world woke up for 5 rich people."

محمد فراز حاکم 🇵🇰💕 @_farazhakim



#titanicsubmersible #Titanic I am deeply saddened by the sinking of the Greek ship and the disappearance of the submarine, but I condemn the world's attitude. More than 700 poor for whom no serious action was taken but the world woke up for 5 rich people. #Titanic Rescue #Titans

The Associated Press reported that the people who were on board the boat in Greece struggled for more than 15 hours and were seeking help. The rescue effort for migrants took place with a rope.

Social media users compared news of the sinking boat to the Titanic submersible and said that the world is biased

Several internet users compared the news of the search for the Titanic submersible with the boat carrying migrants that sank recently. Social media users said that people are biased and are just concerned about the rich who were in the Titanic submersible.

Shannon Huffman Polson | Keynote Speaker, Author @ABorderLife The two maritime stories in the news today show gross inequity: all resources deployed to find five people who paid 250k to go down in a submarine, and the Greek CG turns away from 700 people on a sinking boat. We can do better in honoring humanity.

ЯΣПΣ ☭ @boneyskeletony "Thoughts and prayers" to those submarine people and my deepest condolences to those 700 murdered refugees off Greek coasts. Beyond disgusted by this world

Suhas Patil @iamsuhasp What a disgusting world we live in? The Titan submarine has dwarfed media coverage, but the 800 migrants who sank off the Greek coast has received scant coverage!

Carol 💫 @caroldirge I want to laugh because humor is a my go-to coping mechanism but also I’m feeling really sad and anxious and worried for the people who were in the submarine, and the people in the Greek shipwreck, and I can’t help but imagine myself in their situations and



AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Ursula Bilson @ubilson Wish the loss of life on the Greek coast had the press coverage the loss of the submarine has. Both sad but one described as heros/ brave the others as migrants. Money matters

jeff @jeff_dandridge Rob Turnbull @ITINTERACT2 @BenKentish

All life is precious. @montie Another silly perspective. Don't link the two stories. Thousands die every day from cancer . You saying this needs more airtime than the Greek tragedy too ?All life is precious. @BenKentish Exactly right. The problem isn't the news attention with the submarine it's the lack of attention on the Greek tragedy. They shouldn't be linked as lives shouldn't be equated in some kind of formula.

Minh Duy @iimduy The reactions to the recent boat drowings off the Greek coast and now the submarine disappearance shows that empathy is lost in both left and right.

The UN has called for investigations into the Greek boat tragedy

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has called for an investigation into the Greek boat tragedy that claimed the lives of several migrants.

The UN also said in a press release that they are dismayed by the deaths of hundreds of migrants. The statement read,

"We are dismayed by the deaths and disappearance of hundreds of migrants who had intended to flee their places of origin, cross the Mediterranean Sea, and seek their legitimate human rights."

The statement further read,

"We express our grave concern and deep sadness over this tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims. We share their sorrow."

According to the AP, there were between 400 and 750 migrants on the Greek boat. Around 104 people have been rescued, and 82 were found dead. Meanwhile, the search for the submersible was on a large scale, and almost five vessels were searching for the submersible. There are reports that other vessels were also expected to join the search for the submersible.

While authorities continue searching for the submersible debris, OceanGate Expeditions, the company behind the mission, anounced on June 22 that their CEO Stockton Rush, French dive expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, are all presumed dead.

