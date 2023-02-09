What are the charges against George Alan Kelly? Arizona rancher arrested for murdering Mexican migrant

George Alan Kelly, an Arizona cattle rancher, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing a Mexican man with a history of crossing the border illegally. Kelly's bail was set at $1 million by the judge.

The Arizona rancher was accused of killing 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Butimea on January 30 on his property just outside Nogales, Arizona. Police have not provided any substantial information about the murder, including a possible motive behind it.

Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo told Nogales International:

"It doesn’t seem like Mr. Kelly and the decedent knew each other."

At his court hearing, George Alan Kelly asked the judge to reduce his exorbitant bail so that he could go back to his wife, who is reportedly incapable of taking care of their ranch on her own. He appealed to the judge and said:

"She’s there by herself … nobody to take care of her, the livestock or the ranch."

He is currently being held at the Santa Cruz County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Kino Springs shooting has left George Alan Kelly's neighbors shaken

48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, believed to have crossed the US-Mexico border illegally, was shot dead by the local ranch owner. His death sent shockwaves through the small border town of Kino Springs, which is otherwise known to be safe and quiet.

Following the murder committed by George Alan Kelly, residents have come forward to say that they have never once felt unsafe in the small town before. Maria Castillo, who has been a resident of Kino Springs for a decade, told KOLD News 13 that people often crossed the border and walked around the town without posing any threat to the residents. She said:

"I drive through here every day. Late, early, and never encountered anybody. I feel very safe living here in the area."

She reportedly refused to comment on Gabriel Cuen-Butimea's immigration status, saying that it was yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

Another neighbor and a friend of Kelly's said that the rancher often had problems with people on his property, adding that they believe George Alan Kelly acted in good faith, regardless of the reason behind the shooting.

According to federal court records, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a track record of crossing the border illegally and was deported back to Mexico multiple times, most recently in 2016.

His body was discovered about 100 to 150 yards from Kelly's residence, and a Mexican voter registration card was found on the body, which confirmed his identity.

