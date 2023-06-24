"There's been five seasons of this??" Internet reacts to Magnum P.I. getting canceled at NBC

The news about Magnum P.I. getting canceled after five seasons recently made headlines. The show was a reboot of the original series of the same name that ran from 1980 to 1988 and starred Tom Selleck, John Hillerman, Roger E. Mosley, and Larry Manetti. The reboot moved from CBS to NBC on June 30, 2022, and is set to come to an end after season 5.

Season 5 of Magnum P.I. consists of 20 episodes, which will be released in two parts. The first 10 episodes aired from February 19, 2023, to April 23, 2023, and the release date for the last 10 episodes will be announced shortly.

Even though the show was doing well by achieving high viewership, many fans did not seem to be aware that it was on the air.

Several fans were unaware that Magnum P.I. was still on the air

Magnum P.I. was originally canceled by CBS right after season 4 concluded. This was because the network failed to reach an agreement with Universal Television about the licensing fee. On June 30, 2022, NBC brought the show back to life and announced that season 5 would consist of 20 episodes.

After its season 5 renewal, show lead Jay Hernandez expressed his joy on social media and mentioned that the team "can't wait to start filming again."

However, the show has now been canceled yet again and will end after season 5 comes to an end. The reason behind its cancelation has not been revealed.

Several netizens took to social media to share hilarious reactions to the cancelation and did not seem to know that the show was still on the air. They took to the comments section of Discussing Film's post about the news and expressed their views.

From the above Tweets, it is clear that several individuals were not aware that Magnum P.I. was still on the air. Some fans said that the reboot was nowhere as good as the original and hailed Tom Selleck's portrayal of Thomas Magnum.

The show stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta, and Tim Kang as Gordon Katsumoto. It premiered on CBS on September 24, 2018.

