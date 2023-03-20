Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 6 recap: Bringing back the dead

Magnum P.I., the reboot of the popular 1980 series of the same name, returned with an all-new episode on March 19, 2023.

The new episode brought back all the action and excitement of a complicated case with it. It saw Jay Hernandez's Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks' Juliet Higgins embark on a twisted case involving a former cop and his obsession with his dead wife.

Titled Dead Ringer, quite ironically, the synopsis for the episode read:

"Katsumoto’s hearing date has arrived and he will learn if his career in law enforcement is over for good or not. Magnum and Higgins are hired to investigate a man their client believes committed murder. Rick’s suspicions grow on their relationship.”

The case of the former cop took center stage in this episode in what was a very long-drawn investigation, and also involved a known veteran in the field. The episode of Magnum P.I. is available for streaming on Peacock.

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 6 recap: A wife-y connection

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 6 began on a much lighter note with Magnum’s friends figuring out that he and Juliette were probably having an affair. They deduced this by finding Juliette's necklace under Magnum's bed. Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta (Amy Hill) wasn't very convinced of this development despite wanting it badly.

After some brief moments of debate and discussion between the friends, the episode soon moved to an anonymous mail. It contained some money and a note saying Jack Hill had murdered someone. The letter simply asked them to investigate the man but contained no information about the sender.

Despite finding it a little odd, Magnum and Juliette soon got onto the case. However, the two wanted to approach the case in different ways. They went their separate ways, with Juliette investigating the sender and Thomas going after Jack, and both managed to make important discoveries.

They reached Dr. Sally Cates, an anesthesiologist, who had called them to give them some information. Dr. Cates revealed that when she put Jack under drugs before his surgery, he had said something along the lines of "they will never find her body." This lead to Dr. Cates suspecting something.

When they investigated Jack, they found out that he was a retired cop whose wife had died, and that Jack began to see an escort after that. However, the escort complained about Jack to his boss, this initially led Magnum and Juliette to think that the escort was murdered.

As the episode of Magnum P.I. progressed, they found Amber, the escort, and she revealed that Jack was a nice client. She said that he got violent after she cut her hair and colored it blonde. It was evident that Jack was looking for women who resembled his dead wife.

As Magnum and Juliette investigated the missing women, they found Jenny Davis, who also resembled Jack's wife and was missing for quite some time. After agreeing that Jack must have done something to Jenny, Magnum turned to Detective Childs, an expert in taking down dirty cops.

With Childs' help, they finally got Jack to confess, who soon died from a heart attack. It was also revealed at the end of this episode of Magnum P.I. that Jenny was still alive and locked in Jack's house.

The final moments saw the duo rescue the young girl and reunite her with her family.

Magnum P.I. will return to NBC next week, but previous episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

