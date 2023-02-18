Season 5 of Magnum P.I. will premiere on NBC on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. Previous seasons aired on CBS, but the show was unfortunately canceled by the network after season 4. NBC has managed to revive the show for the 2022–23 television season.

Season 5 will star Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore "T.C." Calvin, Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta, and Tim Kang as suspended Honolulu Police Department (HPD) Detective Gordon Katsumoto.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 will be released in two parts

The upcoming season has twenty episodes that will be released in two parts. Ten episodes will make up each segment. The Passenger and The Breaking Point, the first two episodes, will be available on February 19.

The new season will pick up where season 4 left off, with the crew gearing up to have a new series of adventures in Aloha State.

According to NBC's official website, the description of the upcoming season reads:

"Magnum P.I. is inspired by the '80s crime series of the same name, starring Hernandez as the ex-Navy SEAL turned smooth-talking private investigator, Thomas Magnum. When Magnum isn't working as a security consultant for the endlessly elusive author Robin Masters, he and his valued team tackle some of the most insane cases Hawaii has ever seen. Season 5 is bound to have a slew of adventures on the horizon, picking up where Season 4 left off."

Here is the official trailer for the upcoming season:

Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal, said in a press release:

"Magnum P.I. comes to us with a passionate fanbase already in place that we intend to nourish,"

Jay Hernandez, who plays Thomas Magnum on the show, reflected on his onscreen romance with co-star Perdita Weeks, who plays former MI6 operative, Juliet Higgins.

He said:

"It’s something new. It’s an actual dynamic that now we have to discuss because our beats in the show, we know them with our eyes closed."

He continued:

"It just comes so natural to us at this point after doing it for so many seasons and we’re being presented with things that it’s like, ‘Wait, hold on. How are we going to approach this? Do you feel good about this? You feel right about it?’ So, it’s a different dynamic. It’s interesting because it’s something new."

What is Magnum P.I. about?

Developed by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim, Magnum P.I. sees an ex-Navy SEAL named Thomas Magnum returning from Afghanistan and using his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii. It's a reboot of the series of the same name created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson, which aired from 1980 to 1988. The original show starred Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Magnum P.I." is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator."

It continues:

"A charming rogue, an American hero, and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business."

