Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 6 on NBC: Release date, what to expect, and more details explored

NBC picked up right where CBS pulled the plug on Magnum P.I. in season 4 and revived the much-loved series. On June 30, 2022, the show was picked up by NBC with a two-season, 20-episode order. The fifth season of the hit show premiered on February 19, 2023.

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 6 will be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9 pm (ET) on NBC.

Magnum P.I. stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta, Stephen Hill as Theodore "T.C." Calvin, and Tim Kang as Gordon Katsumoto.

Will Thomas and Juliet get exposed in Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 6?

The upcoming episode of Magnum P.I. is titled Dead Ringer. It was written by Barbie Kligman and directed by Marcus Stokes.

In the upcoming episode, Katsumoto, a former law enforcement officer, is patiently awaiting his hearing date to confirm whether his career is coming to an end or not. On the other hand, Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins investigate a man their client suspects of committing murder.

The team has become increasingly suspicious of Magnum and Higgins seeing each other. Rick is the most suspicious about this relationship. While Katsumoto’s future is in jeopardy, Magnum and Higgins ensure that justice is served.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Katsumoto's hearing date has arrived, and he will learn if his career in law enforcement is over for good or not; Magnum and Higgins are hired to investigate a man their client believes committed murder; Rick's suspicions grow on their relationship."

What happened in the previous episode of Magnum P.I.?

Magnum hired Katsumoto, a fellow private investigator, to locate a missing tourist while Higgins and Kumu attempted to solve the murder of a popular dog in the neighborhood.

Things got ugly when they uncovered a web of lies and secrets that led them to the culprit. Rick got help from T.C. after he lost Magnum’s pet mouse, Roberto II. Rick and T.C. then teamed up to safely return the pet to its owner.

This episode was titled Welcome to Paradise, Now Die! It was written by Tera Tolentino and directed by Marcus Stokes.

What is Magnum P.I. about?

The show is a reboot of the popular show of the same name, which aired from 1980 to 1988. Thomas Magnum is a former Navy SEAL and private investigator who solves crimes in Hawaii.

In the original show, the character was portrayed by the legendary Tom Selleck.

According to NBC's official website, the description of the ongoing season reads:

"Magnum P.I. is inspired by the '80s crime series of the same name, starring Hernandez as the ex-Navy SEAL turned smooth-talking private investigator, Thomas Magnum. When Magnum isn't working as a security consultant for the endlessly elusive author Robin Masters, he and his valued team tackle some of the most insane cases Hawaii has ever seen. Season 5 is bound to have a slew of adventures on the horizon, picking up where Season 4 left off."

Season 5 has 20 episodes that will be released in two parts. 10 episodes will make up each segment.

