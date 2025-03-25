"There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue"— Ben Affleck opens up about divorce with Jennifer Lopez for the first time

Months following his divorce settlement with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck talked about his relationship in an interview published on March 25 by GQ. In the interview, 52-year-old actor Ben Affleck discussed the breakup with Jennifer Lopez after two years of marriage by refuting speculation and stating that no major occurrence caused their divorce.

The couple, who had initially been engaged in the early 2000s before splitting and later rekindling their romance in 2021, finalized their divorce in January 2025.

"There's a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. The truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting," Affleck said.

He dismissed speculation surrounding their split, adding:

"There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue."

Ben Affleck acknowledges differing views on fame but denies it caused the divorce

One widely discussed aspect of their relationship was their differing views on fame and privacy. In Jennifer Lopez's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Affleck had mentioned:

"You don't marry a ship captain and say you don't like water," referring to Lopez's openness with the public and media.

Ben Affleck elaborated that couples often have different attitudes toward certain aspects of life, including fame. However, he clarified that these differences were not the reason for their divorce.

He emphasized the importance of acknowledging what one knows before entering a relationship and stated that their varying perspectives did not cause a fracture in their marriage. Further, Affleck expressed his admiration for Lopez, stating:

"This is somebody I have a lot of respect for. And I get wanting to divine or explore the kind of differences in perspective that we have in terms of how a person feels comfortable approaching the line between public and private life."

Ben Affleck refrained from delving into specific reasons behind their breakup, stating that discussing it would be embarrassing and make him feel vulnerable. The actor also noted that their split was not due to any singular event or major falling out.

"There is no 'So-and-so did this' or 'This was the big event.' It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," he said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first dated in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged before separating by 2004. They reunited in 2021 and married in two separate ceremonies in 2022, one in Georgia and another in Las Vegas. However, by August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce, and by January 2025, it was settled.

Lopez has also addressed their breakup in the past, speaking about it in an October 2024 interview with Interview magazine. When asked if she regretted their relationship, she responded:

"Not one second. That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F**k, that is exactly what I needed.'"

Ben Affleck is currently involved in several film projects, including The Accountant 2, set for release on April 25, while Lopez continues to work on new music and film ventures.

