“There’s still more music”: Fans ecstatic as OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder reveals writing a song for BTS’ Jimin at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023

BTS Jimin made waves in New York City even from being in Seoul, as OneRepublic's frontman Ryan Tedder mentioned writing a song for him at the iHeartRadio performance. On Friday, December 8, at the star-studded iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, OneRepublic graced the stage with a curated setlist of fan favourites spanning throughout the band's career.

The band opened with a throwback song from 2009, Secrets. However, BTS ARMY noticed that during their performance, the lead vocalist of OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder, mentioned having written songs for the BTS member. Naturally, as soon as they came across the clip, the BTS fandom swiftly made it viral online on the morning of December 13, declaring that "there's still more music" coming from Jimin's solo era.

Fan reacts to the possibility of a new song from BTS' Jimin (Image via X/@F**kAllYourOpp5)

Singer-songwriter-record producer Ryan Benjamin Tedder is from the United States and is the frontman of the pop-rock band OneRepublic. Tedder has won three Grammy Awards for his work as a producer and composer for other artists. He won Grammys for "Album of the Year" for his collaboration with Adele on her second album, 21 at the 54th Grammy Awards, and her follow-up, 25 at the 59th Grammy Awards.

"Jimin new song is real": Fans go wild at the revelation of Ryan Tedder writing a new song for the BTS idol

Expand Tweet

Nearly all of the musicians for whom Ryan Tedder has composed and produced music received a nod from him at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball on December 8. Tedder honored his contributions as a composer and producer with successes spanning all genres by showcasing numerous other formidable singer-songwriters.

He pointed out that everyone, from BTS to Ed Sheeran to Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, (G)I-dle to BLACKPINK, and more.

The first sparks were ignited on November 7, 2023, when BTS' Park Jimin made headlines due to the conjecture that Ryan Tedder and the BTS megastar were working together. Tedder stirred the speculations by responding to a fan's message on X, the former Twitter. The record producer said that he had even finished producing the song when he was approached to collaborate with the BTS singer. Tedder wrote,

"Already did :) just finished recording it."

Expand Tweet

This fueled even more rumors about the BTS megastar and Ryan Tedder working on an album together. In the much-anticipated follow-up, I Ain't Worried, OneRepublic broke into their popular song at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball. The crowd at Madison Square Garden on December 8 could be witnessed hysterically chanting Apologise, a beautiful song by OneRepublic and Timbaland from 2007.

A similar chanting could be heard online on December 13, when BTS ARMY hollered speculations that a new album by Jimin was coming. The same ripples of excitement were felt on social media from every corner of the world. The Like Crazy singer had already confirmed working on several pieces of content before his enlistment.

Fans flooded Twitter and filled the social media platform with their conjectures as they wait for Jimin's new songs or his second solo album to release.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

HYBE and the Like Crazy singer-songwriter have been extremely discreet about the artist's forthcoming projects so far. Now that Jimin has enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, BTS ARMY can't keep their calm waiting for HYBE to release his new songs.