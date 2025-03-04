"They act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time": Millie Bobby Brown admonishes reporters over disturbing coverage of her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram account to address journalists who have criticized her appearance in various articles. This comes amid the actress promoting her upcoming movie The Electric State. The performer’s physique has been a subject of interest for years now, considering she is a former child actor who gained popularity from the Netflix show Stranger Things, which released in 2016.

Ad

In the social media post, which Millie Bobby Brown shared on March 3, the actress pointed out that she will not look the same as when she was 10 years old and debuted in Stranger Things. She said, “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time”

The actress then pointed out certain articles written about her from various journalists like:

Ad

“Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown aging so badly?”

“Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA”

“Little Brittain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look”

The actress pointed out that the last article was “amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance.” The last article was written by Bethan Edwards.

Ad

Ad

“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying”: Millie Bobby Brown takes aim at problematic press coverage in Instagram video

Millie Bobby Brown was just 11 years old when she auditioned for the role of Stranger Things’ Eleven. The show began filming in 2015. The British actress, who is now 21 years old, has years of experience in Hollywood and is also married to actor Jake Bongiovi, who is one of Jon Bon Jovi’s four children.

Ad

In her video, Brown also said:

“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.”

In the video, Brown added:

“I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”

Ad

Ad

In January, Brown addressed criticism over her appearance, where people claimed that she looked much older than her actual age. She took to her Instagram stories on January 1 to say, “women grow!! Not sorry about it :)”

Brown ended her latest Instagram video by telling her followers that people need to do better, especially because “every young girl” “deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

Meanwhile, the actress has been promoting her upcoming Netflix film The Electric State, a sci-fi adventure film that also stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Colman Domingo and Michelle Yeoh, among others.

The final season of Stranger Things is also expected to release later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback