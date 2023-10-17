“Takes up a lot of time to film”: Millie Bobby Brown says she is ready to bid farewell to ‘Stranger Things’ and create new stories

British actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she is ready to say goodbye to Netflix's supernatural-thriller series Stranger Things in an interview with Glamor Magazine UK on Monday, October 16, 2023. Talking about the TV series that catapulted her to fame, the 19-year-old, stated:

"'Stranger Things' takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories I'm passionate about. So I’m ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye.'"

Millie has played Eleven on Stranger Things since 2016. The show is centered around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins which is haunted by creatures from a hostile alternate dimension called the Upside Down, after a nearby human experimentation laboratory opens a portal between the two worlds.

"Let's tackle this senior year": Millie Bobby Brown dishes about working on the Stranger Things set

According to creators Matt and Ross Duffer, the hit TV show was renewed for a fifth and final season in February 2022 and principal photography was set to begin in May 2023. However, writing was delayed due to the Writers Guild of America strike. Filming for the show could be further delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The final season is anticipated to be released sometime in 2025. Speaking about the show coming to an end, Bobby Brown exclaimed that working on the sets of Stranger Things was like going to a high school.

"When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here."

The 19-year-old actress reasoned that the delay in filming the show's final season is preventing her from undertaking projects and creating stories that she is passionate about.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jacob Bongiovi, however, added that she was grateful to the show for giving her "the tools and the resources to be a better actor."

Brown has received several accolades for her role as Eleven including two nominations at the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Best Hero, and Best Actor in a Show awards at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She won the Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series at the 43rd Saturn Awards.

Not one for mourning the fan-favorite show's end, Millie Bobby Brown exclaimed, "No one is dying." She added that she is not worried as once the show is over, she will remain friends with the cast and would still be able to meet them.

What else did Millie Bobby Brown say?

Brown also spoke about The Electric State, her upcoming postapocalyptic adventure film alongside Chris Pratt, directed by the Russo Brothers. She remarked that Pratt was a great co-star and an actor. He understood her, supported her, and let her shine.

Talking about her relationship with Bongiovi, the actress stated she could be "loud" and that she fell in love with herself while being with him. Millie Bobby Brown added that he made her love the parts of herself that she hated.