"They need to cancel this movie"- Fans relieved as reports confirm Bad Bunny won't play El Muerto

Sony's El Muerto, based on a lesser-known iconic Spider-Man villain, was already among the films that did not excite fans to the fullest, especially with Bad Bunny slated to play the titular role. Now, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Puerto Rican rapper and occasional wrestler has confirmed that he will not go forward with the role.

El Muerto was already taken off Sony's release calendar earlier this year. It was slated to premiere on January 12, 2024, but the film's future was thrown into jeopardy when Sony did not add it to its wide palette of releases for 2024.

With Bad Bunny also gone from the project, fans took to social media to express their disinterest in the film, with many calling for the project to be canceled.

Many fans also expressed how they never had faith in the movie or Bad Bunny in the first place. There is no update on whether the film will proceed without the starman.

How are fans reacting to Bad Bunny not playing El Muerto?

It seems that El Muerto was one of the films that did not excite most fans in the slightest. After this announcement, most fans seemed unbothered, while others were simply relieved that the project with Bad Bunny was not going through.

The decision to cast Bad Bunny in the leading role was also controversial, as most Marvel fans were not convinced of his acting abilities.

Only a handful of fans expressed their disappointment at the news, indicating that most did not want to watch El Muerto at all.

El Muerto was supposed to add to Sony's expansive palette of Spider-Man spinoffs, which previously saw Tom Hardy's Venom and its sequel. It also saw a lackluster Morbius, with Jarred Leto in the leading role.

Two other spinoffs, Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, are set to arrive soon.