"They're criminals": Catherine McBroom denies that the ACE Family is being sued by NBA player James Harden

Catherine McBroom recently told her fans that NBA player James Harden was hired by LiveXLive to tell the public he was suing them.

30-year-old Catherine McBroom is a former model and is best known for being the matriarch of the ACE Family. She and Austin McBroom became engaged in 2017, then reportedly married in secret in their backyard. The two have three children together: Elle, Alaia, and Steele, who are the center of their YouTube channel.

Catherine McBroom denies lawsuit rumors

On Friday afternoon, Catherine McBroom answered a question from a fan on Snapchat.

A fan asked, "Is James Harden really suing y'all?" To which Catherine gave an explanation:

"No of course not. LivexLive is paying people to create false stories. They're criminals and that's not an opinion, it's a fact."

According to Catherine McBroom, LivexLive, a media company that once partnered with Austin McBroom's company Social Gloves to produce the TikTokers vs. YouTube boxing event, was paying influencers to state that they were suing the ACE Family.

A few hours later, Catherine replied to another fan who admired them and called them "strong".

Catherine began by claiming that she and her family had been "taken advantage of over and over again." She said:

"Thank you love. I'm strong for my children but I'm tired of being strong. We've been taken advantage of over and over and over again...And we never say sh** or defend ourselves because we know at the end of the day people will still talk."

She then said that she was tired after feeling the "pain" she had felt.

"I wish the world could be a fly in the room and hear the conversations we've had over the years...and feel the pain I've felt just for a moment. I know God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and that's what keeps me going, but I'm tired."

James Harden allegedly suing the ACE Family

Many were shocked to hear that even NBA professional basketball player James Harden was on the lengthy list as well.

According to sources, James Harden was reportedly a huge investor in the Social Gloves event, which allegedly cost more than $20 million to put together.

To Austin's misfortune, the TikTokers vs. YouTubers event only sold 135,000 PPV packages out of the 500,000 they needed to sell. Due to this, James Harden is reportedly suing the ACE Family for $2 million.

On top of that, Austin is allegedly being sued by Taylor Holder for $2 million as well, after claiming that he, along with other participating boxers, have not been paid.

