"They're trying to cover something up": Maui Direct Energy Weapons car video leaves netizens alarmed

The Maui wildfires began in early August and left the Hawain region in devastating condition. While some claimed that the fire was caused because of climate change, others asserted that it could have been the cause of an electric fault in the region, which could have led to the raging fire in Maui. Yet, many netizens believe that the fire was caused because of Maui Direct Energy Weapons (DEW).

Amid the ongoing viral claim, a video is making its rounds on the internet showing burnt cars, and people are sharing it with the claim that it is the evidence of direct energy weapon. A social media user @TOPDOGE007 reacted to this video and said,

"They’re trying to cover something up."

For those unaware, the Maui fire began on August 8, 2023, and it has so far taken the lives of more than 100 people. This is one of the deadliest fires of the United States as it has destroyed around 2,700 structures in the town of Lahaina.

Social media users react to the viral video of burnt cars in Maui, claim the involvement of DEW

When internet users came across the viral video of burnt cars from Maui and learned about the direct energy weapon claim, they began responding to it. Several social media users felt that the video was finally "exposing" the truth, while others backed the claims by pointing out that there is too much footage on the internet about the DEW claim, which is making them believe that the wildfire was not natural.

Interestingly, this is not the only video that is making its rounds on the internet with the claim of a Direct Energy Weapon causing the fire. Earlier, several videos showed trees standing tall while buildings and other structures in the Maui region were burnt to ash, asserting the involvement of DEW.

However, Dr Rory Hadden, senior lecturer and expert in fire investigations at the University of Edinburgh, in conversating with BBC, said that it is common for trees to remain unaffected and stand tall even when the area nearby has been hit with fire. Hadden further said,

"Burning through a large piece of wood takes a long time, thick pieces of wood are usually not able to sustain burning on their own and the high moisture content of trees will also make them hard to burn"

Rumors of the fires being deliberately started have taken over the internet

Social media posts about rich inhabitants or second-home owners deliberately starting the fire were also making their rounds on the internet when news about the fire hitting the Hawaiian region broke.

The videos with viral claims have been amassing millions of views online and have left people confused about what really caused the fire. As of now, no official statement about what might have caused the fire has been shared.