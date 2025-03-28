"They didn't shave his teeth so I see no problem" — Internet reacts as LovelyMimi responds to critics over getting her 16-year-old son resin veneers 

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star LovelyMimi responded to online backlash over her son's dental procedure. On March 12, 2025, the nail salon owner, content creator, and artist posted a now-viral TikTok series of her 16-year-old son, J. Vaun, getting resin veneers. The series received criticism from netizens who claimed her son was too young for veneers.

Ad

LovelyMimi posted a response video on her Instagram the same day, flipping off her middle finger to the critics. The Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk reposted her reels.

Ad

Reacting to LovelyMimi's response to the criticism, one netizen (@annikbelle) commented on the @theneighborhoodtalk's post that her son's natural teeth were not shaved.

"They didn’t shave his teeth so I see no problem," they wrote.

Netizen talks about Lovely Mimi's son's teeth. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some netizens criticized LovelyMimi for letting her son get resin veneers, saying he only needed teeth whitening.

Ad

Netizens talk about Lovely Mimi's son's teeth. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some netizens supported the influencer by stating not everyone prefers having braces. One (@wigs_n_wine) claimed that 16 years of age is fine for this dental procedure.

Ad

Netizens discuss Lovely Mimi's son's teeth. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens continued showing their support, saying resin veneers are safer for kids and young adults. One (@nubi_goddess12290) claimed that resin veneers are less evasive than permanent veneers.

Ad

Netizens discuss Lovely Mimi's son's teeth. (Image via Instagram/@theneiborhoodtalk)

More details on LovelyMimi

Lovely Mimi with her partner, Mr. Stretch. (Image via Youtube/@LovelyMimi)

According to a report by Tuko News, LovelyMimi, whose real name is Myha Thi Luong, was born on April 27, 1990, in Vietnam. When she was little, her family lived as refugees in the Philippines. However, when she was three, they immigrated to Silver Spring, Maryland, U.S.

Ad

She started her career as a nail artist and then opened her salon, Luong's Lovely Nails, in Maryland. In 2016, she moved to Atlanta and opened her second salon, UltraViolet Nail Longue.

Luong started content creation. She has more than three million followers on Instagram, nearly two million subscribers on YouTube, and almost seven million followers on TikTok.

According to 24HipHop, she made her TV debut in 2017 by appearing on the sixth season of the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Then, she appeared in VH1's Wild 'N Out as a recurring cast member.

Ad

On September 24, 2024, Luong released her debut single, How U Do That, with her partner, Mr. Stretch. She told the media outlet that she wanted to showcase the nature of their relationship through the single.

"We wanted to capture the fun, dynamic nature of our relationship," she said.

LovelyMimi's separation from her ex-husband

Ad

According to Famous Birthdays, Luong was married to her manager, content creator, and entrepreneur Remy the Boss from 2009 to 2019. The couple has two children, J. Vaun and Kamyah.

According to The Jasmine Brand's report in August 2019, Luong's ex-husband released a now-deleted video claiming she had changed after fame. He said:

"She just wasn’t happy no more, out of nowhere. Money got tight. The relationship started to decrease. The form of respect toward one another was not there no more."

Ad

Luong responded to the allegations by posting her video on YouTube. She claimed that Remy allegedly got involved with another girl and couldn't leave her. She said:

"Every time I went to break up with this guy because what we were going through is unhealthy, the devil offers that. He’s still dealing with this girl, life is getting worse. I get another offer, Love & Hip Hop…. He was still talking to that girl. He would not let this girl go. I still kept him around. I fought for my husband."

Ad

LovelyMimi's TikTok series on her son's dental procedure is available on TikTok and her Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback