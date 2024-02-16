"They've gone back to their roots": Netizens rejoice as Greece legalizes same-s*x marriage as the first Orthodox Christian country

In a landmark decision, Greece becomes the first majority Orthodox Christian country to legalize same-s*x marriage. On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the country passed the law with 176 out of 300 parliament members voting in favor of marriage equality for all.

The decision comes after months of political and public discourse surrounding the issue. Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis told lawmakers ahead of the vote on the "milestone" bill he helped draft, stating:

"People who have been invisible will finally be made visible around us. And with them, many children (will) finally find their rightful place."

Four left-wing parties, including the main opposition Syriza, backed Mitsotakis' center-right administration, making Greece the 35th country in the world and the 16th in the EU to legalize gay marriage.

While the country has permitted civil unions for same-s*x couples since 2015, they were not allowed to have legal guardianship over their children. The new law amends this as well.

Needless to say, the decision was celebrated online.

"Ancient Greeks waited for this day": Internet users react to Greece legalizing same-s*x marriage

As news of Greece passing a bill in support of gay marriage, netizens were quick to support the landmark decision, calling it a huge win.

While the bill gives queer couples full parental rights, it does not include couples who want children through surrogacy. Prime Minister brought up the point about children before the vote, stating:

"Both parents of same-sex couples do not yet have the same legal opportunities to provide their children with what they need... That is what we are fixing."

Greece enacted laws recognizing gender identity recognition barely two years after permitting same-s*x couples to get married. Although it is still practiced in the US, conversion therapy was outlawed in the nation in 2022.

