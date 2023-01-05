Theylovesadity death: Internet in disbelief as popular TikTok influencer reportedly passes away

Popular TikToker and content creator Theylovesadity has reportedly died. It is allegedly reported that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The TikToker, whose name is Asia LaFlora, had almost 500k followers on the popular short-form video entertainment app. According to her bio, she hails from California and is a body positivity content creator. She also had over 49k followers on Instagram before she deleted her account.

There are far too many rumors behind her death. It was allegedly reported that authorities found Asia dead in a location in California and was discovered shot. Her death is being investigated as a suicide as there are no suspicions of foul play as of yet.

Theylovesadity was described as someone with a wonderful soul and a great influence on young girls all over social media.

Tributes pour in as Theylovesadity is reported dead

Several tributes from fans and followers poured in as netizens found out the unfortunate news of her death. The circumstances of her death have not yet been made known to the public, but allegations are that it is being investigated as a suicide. Netizens are in disbelief at the news of her death.

m.arionsxc @m_arionsxc breaks my heart this had to happened to her..rest easy pretty No way theylovesadity is gonebreaks my heart this had to happened to her..rest easy pretty No way theylovesadity is gone💔breaks my heart this had to happened to her..rest easy pretty💘💘 https://t.co/xyGYBcnuP0

Ryy @psychobihhhh No way she passed away... No way she passed away...😕😕

‎‏ َ @reshaplease I’m so hurt about theylovesadity omgg I’m so hurt about theylovesadity omgg

𝓐mani-𝓙ae. ❁ཻུ۪۪♡ 𝑵𝑶𝑻 @𝑴𝑽𝑲𝑫𝑹𝑬 @KAWSHOTTIE omg my heart.. rip @/theylovesadity.. that’s so crazy wtf. 🥺 omg my heart.. rip @/theylovesadity.. that’s so crazy wtf. 🥺💔

𝓐mani-𝓙ae. ❁ཻུ۪۪♡ 𝑵𝑶𝑻 @𝑴𝑽𝑲𝑫𝑹𝑬 @KAWSHOTTIE man ion wanna believe that 🥺 man ion wanna believe that 🥺

Netizens pay tribute to Asia (Image via Instagram/theylovesadity1)

TikTok's algorithm is allegedly harmful for user

News of Asia's death was a big blow to the TikTok community. If allegations of her death being a result of suicide are true, the matter needs to be handled carefully. It should be known that according to research, TikTok exposes users to the concepts of self harm, eating disorders, and suicide as quickly as three minutes after joining the app.

According to Healthline, researchers set up two accounts each in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia at TikTok’s minimum user age of 13. The standard account, or "control," had a female username created with a random name generator, while the other "vulnerable" account contained the term “loseweight” in the username, indicating a concern about body image.

The TikTok app is being seen as a threat more often than not (Image via Getty/Dado Ruvić)

For all the accounts, researchers paused briefly on accounts talking about mental health and body image and liked them. Following this, they collected data for the next 30 minutes and found that vulnerable accounts received 12 times more recommendations for videos related to self-harm and suicide than standard accounts.

While there is no specific correlation between Theylovesadity's death and the TikTok algorithm, it is important to note that even successful social media personalities can be affected by constant exposure to harmful topics.

Poll : 0 votes