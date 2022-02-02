Brandon Brootal death: Fans pay tribute as TikTok star passes away 

TikToker Brandon Brootal has passed away. The content creator’s family confirmed the news. He reportedly died from suicide. Fans are now paying tribute on the star’s social media platforms.

Brandon Brootal posted videos under the username “brandonbrootal7” on TikTok. He had amassed over 1.4 million followers on the platform and became known for his early 2000s content, which often included videos similar to the “emo scene.” Brandon became one of the most popular creators to produce videos of that genre on the platform.

The content creator gained a massive audience after sharing his mental health issues. He was a big supporter for many people who dealt with anxiety and depression, and fans adored his positive outlook and unique personality.

Family shares information regarding Brandon Brootal’s death

Brandon Brootal’s last video on TikTok was posted on November 28, 2021. He spoke about being hopeful of finding an emo girlfriend who would be “that special one.” Fans endlessly pleaded for the content creator to upload more videos to the platform, but he refrained from doing so.

Following his death, his family posted a recovered video from Brootal’s camera roll. He discussed why he had not “been focusing on his appearance” that much. The video was uploaded after another video where he said that he doesn’t think he is “going to be here anymore.”

His family also posted a picture of him on Instagram, confirming his passing. They stated that they will continue to post his content on the platform in remembrance.

His Instagram profile, which has acquired over 2,773 followers, has since been posting content in relation to suicide awareness.

Fans paid tribute to the late TikToker. A few comments online read:

Fans pay tribute to the late TikTok star 1/3 (Image via brandonmckesson/Instagram)

Fans pay tribute to the late TikTok star 2/3 (Image via brandonmckesson/Instagram)

Fans pay tribute to the late TikTok star 3/3 (Image via brandonmckesson/Instagram)

Brandon Brootal’s family said he loved poetry and music, and they will continue to post content from the archives to maintain his presence on social media. They said:

“We will continue to honor Brandon’s memory by carrying on as we believe he would have wanted.”

Fans also requested for Brootal’s merchandise, however, his family stated that they had not thought of releasing it at the moment. They said they are focused on grieving his death and celebrating his life.

